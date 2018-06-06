CompareCards Study Reveals Which Places Use the Most Retail Credit and Charge Cards

Nationally, 61.3 percent of credit card owners have at least one retail card. Of those who have at least one retail card, 30.4 percent carry a balance on a retail card, representing 11.4 percent of outstanding balances. The average balance on a retail card in the U.S. is $2,699.

Highlights from the report:

Residents of McAllen, Texas are by far the highest users of retail credit and charge cards. The metro earned a final score of 87.2 and ranked first in these categories:

The number of retail card owners who carry a balance on their retail cards (45%)



And the percentage of credit card debt carried on a retail card (17%)

People in Charleston, S.C. have this retail card claim to fame: They carry the highest balances on their retail cards among all 100 metros, with an average balance of $4,026 and a median balance of $1,746 . Meanwhile, Albany, N.Y. had the lowest average balance ($2,420) .

Where people use the most retail cards

McAllen, Texas is the clear leader for retail card usage with a score of 87.2. A whopping 72.4 percent have retail credit cards, and 45.1 percent carry a balance on their card. The average retail card balance is $3,207. Credit card users also have 17 percent of their total credit card debt sitting on retail credit cards, the highest percentage in the study.

Charleston, S.C. lands a score of 68.8 with 63.4 percent having retail credit cards. Although this location is second on the list, Charleston has the highest average balance on retail cards ($4,026), and 32.9 percent who have a retail card carry a balance. Retail balances make up 13.1 percent of their total credit card debt.

Bakersfield, Calif. rounds out the top three locations that use the most retail cards with a score of 66.1, and an average retail card balance of $3,053. A sizeable 68.1 percent of people have retail cards, 37.3 percent keep a balance on their cards, and retail card balances make up 14.5 percent of their total credit card debt.

In Riverside, Calif., 66.4 percent have retail cards with 36.5 percent carrying a balance. The average retail credit card debt is $3,115, and 13.7 percent of people's total credit card debt is sitting on retail cards.

Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. earns a score of 60.9 to take fifth place. This location has the second highest average balance on retail cards ($3,628). However, only 60.8 percent use retail cards, and 34 percent carry a balance. On average, retail card balances make up 12.9 percent of their total credit card debt.

Metros That Use Retail Credit and Charge Cards the Most Rank Metro Final Score Average Balance on Retail Cards % Who Have Retail Cards % Who Carry a Balance on Retail Cards Average % of Total Card Balance Carried on Retail Cards 1 McAllen, Texas 87.2 $3,207 72.4% 45.1% 17.0% 2 Charleston, S.C. 68.8 $4,026 63.4% 32.9% 13.1% 3 Bakersfield, Calif. 66.1 $3,053 68.1% 37.3% 14.5% 4 Riverside, Calif. 62.5 $3,115 66.4% 36.5% 13.7% 5 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 60.9 $3,628 60.8% 34.0% 12.9% 6 Greenville, S.C. 59.7 $3,244 60.3% 34.8% 14.6% 7 Syracuse, N.Y. 59.5 $3,424 66.0% 34.9% 11.5% 8 Spokane, Wash. 58.5 $2,863 63.5% 35.0% 15.1% 9 Cleveland 57.1 $3,066 62.6% 34.9% 13.8% 10 El Paso, Texas 56.9 $2,896 65.3% 39.2% 12.3% 10 Houston 56.9 $3,381 62.6% 33.2% 12.6% 12 Stockton, Calif. 56.8 $2,956 66.5% 34.4% 13.2% 13 Austin, Texas 56.5 $3,509 62.7% 31.3% 12.3% 13 Charlotte, N.C. 56.5 $3,320 62.6% 32.6% 13.0% 15 Toledo, Ohio 56.1 $3,184 62.6% 33.3% 13.4% 16 Pittsburgh 55.7 $3,240 65.9% 33.7% 11.7% 17 Columbus, Ohio 55.4 $3,311 62.2% 31.7% 13.1% 18 Providence, R.I. 55.2 $3,234 66.3% 34.9% 11.0% 19 Akron, Ohio 54.4 $3,025 66.7% 33.4% 12.3% 20 Rochester, N.Y. 53.9 $3,082 66.3% 34.1% 11.6% 21 Indianapolis 53.7 $3,200 63.6% 32.2% 12.5% 22 Greensboro, N.C. 53.6 $3,205 61.8% 33.1% 12.7% 23 Tampa, Fla. 53.2 $3,346 63.0% 32.4% 11.6% 24 Buffalo, N.Y. 52.6 $3,246 66.0% 33.2% 10.7% 25 Augusta, Ga. 52 $3,469 60.3% 31.1% 11.8% 25 Nashville, Tenn. 52 $3,196 62.8% 29.7% 13.0% 27 Little Rock, Ark. 51.9 $3,271 61.2% 32.0% 12.3% 28 Cincinnati 51.8 $3,251 62.6% 30.8% 12.3% 29 Fresno, Calif. 51.5 $2,694 66.6% 35.3% 12.4% 30 Dallas 51.3 $3,344 61.9% 31.2% 11.7% 30 Daytona Beach, Fla. 51.3 $3,153 63.4% 32.7% 11.8% 32 Sarasota, Fla. 50.9 $3,158 65.8% 31.6% 11.2% 33 Oklahoma City 50.8 $3,098 60.5% 31.2% 13.4% 34 Albany, N.Y. 50.6 $2,420 69.9% 33.4% 13.2% 35 Boise City, Idaho 50.3 $2,768 65.5% 31.7% 13.2% 36 Raleigh, N.C. 50.2 $3,268 62.7% 30.0% 11.9% 36 Richmond, Va. 50.2 $3,288 61.4% 31.2% 11.8% 38 Tucson, Ariz. 49.5 $3,174 61.2% 30.8% 12.4% 39 Fort Myers, Fla. 49.3 $3,297 62.4% 30.5% 11.3% 40 Columbia, S.C. 49 $3,368 58.0% 30.8% 12.2% 40 Tulsa, Okla. 49 $3,178 59.4% 29.6% 13.2% 42 Allentown, Pa. 48.6 $3,030 65.2% 33.3% 10.7% 43 Louisville, Ky. 47.9 $3,057 63.0% 30.2% 12.1% 44 Dayton, Ohio 47.5 $2,970 61.0% 32.0% 12.4% 45 Oxnard, Calif. 47.3 $3,130 64.7% 30.5% 10.8% 46 New Haven, Conn. 47.2 $2,915 65.8% 34.0% 10.4% 47 Detroit 46.8 $3,096 62.3% 31.7% 11.2% 48 Chattanooga, Tenn. 46.3 $3,071 60.3% 29.8% 12.5% 48 Seattle 46.3 $2,805 63.0% 32.7% 12.0% 50 Orlando, Fla. 45.4 $3,070 61.5% 31.7% 11.1% 51 Birmingham, Ala. 44.6 $3,002 60.3% 30.4% 12.1% 52 Colorado Springs, Colo. 44.4 $3,225 61.3% 28.4% 11.1% 52 Miami 44.4 $3,112 62.2% 31.3% 10.4% 54 Winston-Salem, N.C. 44.3 $2,824 59.8% 32.3% 12.4% 55 Jacksonville, Fla. 44.1 $3,268 59.9% 29.9% 10.7% 55 Melbourne, Fla. 44.1 $2,969 63.5% 30.4% 11.0% 57 Hartford, Conn. 43.8 $3,052 65.5% 31.9% 9.2% 58 Memphis, Tenn. 43.4 $3,023 57.5% 30.8% 12.3% 59 Scranton, Pa. 43 $2,942 58.9% 29.7% 12.5% 60 Knoxville, Tenn. 42.5 $3,155 60.3% 27.7% 11.4% 61 Durham, N.C. 42.2 $3,055 59.5% 28.7% 11.7% 62 Virginia Beach, Va. 42.1 $3,292 59.2% 29.2% 10.3% 63 Los Angeles 41.7 $3,009 60.3% 29.9% 11.1% 64 Grand Rapids, Mich. 41.6 $2,860 62.2% 28.6% 11.8% 65 Atlanta 41 $3,157 58.7% 29.4% 10.8% 66 Harrisburg, Pa. 40.6 $2,822 64.2% 30.8% 10.2% 67 Sacramento, Calif. 40.4 $2,936 62.0% 28.6% 11.0% 68 Phoenix 40.3 $3,004 61.1% 28.2% 11.0% 69 San Francisco 40.2 $2,883 63.5% 29.0% 10.5% 70 Washington 40 $3,542 58.5% 26.1% 9.5% 71 Chicago 39.8 $2,843 61.6% 31.2% 10.5% 72 Worcester, Mass. 39.7 $3,111 62.7% 29.6% 9.2% 73 Las Vegas 39.4 $2,959 61.5% 30.0% 10.1% 74 Baltimore 38.6 $3,061 60.4% 28.7% 10.1% 75 Baton Rouge, La. 38.5 $2,964 57.7% 28.4% 11.6% 76 Wichita, Kan. 37 $2,779 60.0% 29.4% 11.0% 77 New York 36 $3,016 61.5% 29.7% 8.7% 78 Kansas City, Mo. 35.5 $2,855 59.1% 28.5% 10.6% 78 Minneapolis 35.5 $3,004 60.2% 27.1% 9.9% 80 Denver 35 $3,017 59.8% 26.1% 10.2% 81 New Orleans 34.4 $2,858 57.1% 28.4% 11.0% 81 Philadelphia 34.4 $2,834 60.5% 29.3% 9.6% 83 Omaha, Neb. 34.3 $2,857 60.8% 28.5% 9.6% 84 Albuquerque, N.M. 34 $2,722 59.1% 27.8% 11.1% 85 Ogden, Utah 33 $2,673 59.7% 26.2% 11.4% 86 Springfield, Mass. 32.9 $2,931 58.1% 24.3% 11.1% 87 Jackson, Miss. 32.2 $2,734 55.0% 27.7% 11.8% 88 St. Louis 30.9 $3,081 56.3% 24.4% 10.1% 89 Des Moines, Iowa 30.8 $2,737 60.2% 27.9% 9.5% 90 Bridgeport, Conn. 30.1 $2,843 61.3% 28.1% 8.2% 91 San Antonio 29.4 $3,408 54.2% 22.5% 9.1% 92 Milwaukee 28.1 $2,702 58.9% 26.6% 9.6% 93 Portland, Ore. 27.9 $2,721 60.4% 27.0% 8.8% 94 Boston 26.4 $2,797 59.7% 25.7% 8.5% 95 San Jose, Calif. 24.9 $2,851 57.9% 26.3% 8.0% 96 Salt Lake City 21.2 $2,858 54.4% 22.7% 9.1% 97 Madison, Wis. 18 $2,506 57.4% 23.2% 8.7% 98 San Diego 14.1 $2,935 45.4% 21.7% 9.5% 99 Provo, Utah 13.4 $2,658 52.4% 19.6% 9.2% 100 Honolulu 9.4 $2,716 49.7% 20.3% 8.1%

Methodology

LendingTree analysts looked at a sample of anonymized users who logged into My LendingTree the first quarter of 2018. From this sample, they calculated how many of them had retail credit and charge cards, and then calculated statistics related to their balances. Four statistics were the areas of focus:

Percentage of credit card owners who have at least one retail card.

Average balance on retail cards, among those who have them.

Percentage who carry a balance on retail cards.

Average percentage of credit card and charge card balances that are held on retail cards.

The results were aggregated to the 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas by population. To rank results, each metro was scored by summing the normalized value (relative to other metros) of each of the four statistics and then dividing that sum by four, for a highest possible score of 100 and a lowest possible score of 0.

In this study, retail cards are defined as revolving credit cards or charge accounts under the following industry codes: Clothing; Home Furnishings; Department & Variety Stores; Automotive; Oil Companies; Jewelry & Cameras; Lumber/Building Material/Hardware; and Sporting Goods. Farm & Garden Supplies are not included since these appeared to include mostly heavy agricultural equipment suppliers.



