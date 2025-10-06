Comparent Launches "The Comparent 100", the First-Ever Annual Ranking of the Largest Vacation Rental Management Companies in the U.S.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparent, the leading platform helping vacation rental owners compare and choose the right management partner, is proud to announce the launch of The Comparent 100. This inaugural list is the first annual ranking of the 100 largest vacation rental management companies in the United States.

The Comparent 100 The Comparent 100 - Top 100 Largest Vacation Rental Management Companies

Modeled after iconic business rankings like the Inc. 500 and the Fortune 500, The Comparent 100 shines a spotlight on the companies shaping the future of vacation rental management. The ranking is built from hundreds of hours of research, data collection, and verification, resulting in a definitive snapshot of the industry's biggest players.

"Vacation rental management has grown into one of the most dynamic segments of hospitality. Yet until now, there has never been a definitive benchmark for who the largest operators are," said Brooke Pfautz, Founder & CEO of Comparent. "With The Comparent 100, we are setting a new standard for visibility, credibility, and recognition within our industry."

The list offers vacation rental managers, property owners, and investors a unique view into which companies are leading the way in scale, innovation, and impact. It also serves as a valuable resource for tracking how the industry evolves year over year.

The Comparent 100 will be published every October, providing an annual opportunity to reflect on growth, consolidation, and emerging trends across the vacation rental sector.

The full list of The Comparent 100 companies can be viewed here: https://comparent.com/top-100-vacation-rental-management-companies

About Comparent

Comparent is the go-to platform for vacation homeowners seeking the right property manager for their short-term rental. The company's cutting-edge platform enables homeowners to compare trusted property managers and brings transparency to the process by showcasing reviews, performance statistics, and accolades from across the industry. Comparent aims to be the ultimate resource for homeowners researching property managers and a premier platform for managers to showcase their expertise. Learn more at Comparent.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Holderness

[email protected]

(208) 219-7038

SOURCE Comparent