Comparesoft announces new referral partnership with leading CMMS software provider eMaint

Over 16,000 businesses have already used Comparesoft's AI-driven software comparison website, with notable clients including GE, PwC and Invesco. The business quickly made a name for itself through its unique blending of artificial and human intelligence, as well as its commitment to providing unbiased software solutions – search results are never reordered as a result of payments from Comparesoft's partners.

eMaint serves more than 50,000 users worldwide. Its scalable, flexible, and configurable CMMS solution helps maintenance professionals predict failures, eliminate downtime, and improve reliability. Manage work orders, preventive maintenance schedules, and parts inventory with the #1 CMMS system that grows with your business and is easy to install.

"Our award-winning software solution is enabling businesses around the world to connect their teams, assets, and systems to deliver quantifiable value and further maintenance maturity," said Dave O'Reilly, President of Fluke Digital Systems. "Partnering with Comparesoft will expand our reach by making our customizable CMMS system available to customers across the UK."

Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Comparesoft, comments, "We put a great deal of care and attention into whom we partner with. Only the highest quality software providers make the grade, so that we can be sure of delivering the bespoke solutions that our clients need. In that vein, we are delighted to welcome eMaint onboard and look forward to seeing Comparesoft clients benefit as a result of this new partnership."

By producing search results in just minutes, Comparesoft saves its users hours of work while also delivering software solutions that are entirely focused on their individual needs. The tailored process results in customised solutions that allow businesses to communicate with multiple software vendors in a single place. With a focus on sustainable growth that remains in line with its principles of integrity and serving up unbiased results, the comparison website delivers everything from CMMS software to asset management and IT asset management solutions. The new partnership with eMaint puts another high-quality CMMS software option at Comparesoft customers' fingertips.

