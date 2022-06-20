Comparing COVID-19 Disinfection Efficacy of UVC LED Devices to Low-Pressure Mercury (LPUV) UVC Lamps

Olympia's UVC LED Air Disinfection Devices Produce Inhabitable Environments for Microorganisms without Hazardous Materials

NORTHVALE, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia's patented cutting-edge Air Disinfection fixtures ensure work environments are kept germ-free and businesses resume daily activities. The workspaces where these fixtures can be used include hospitals, hotels, offices, clinics, schools, and other buildings such as churches. Reducing the spread of dangerous viruses and other pathogens improves air quality, safety, and health.

Olympia's UVC LED Air Disinfection devices effectively reduce COVID-19 contamination, enabling air and surface disinfection of up to 99.9% microbial reduction.

Ultraviolet (UVC) Germicidal Irradiation Can Reduce COVID-19 Contamination

Scientists discovered that by using short-wavelength UVC Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), it is possible to reduce COVID-19 contamination. For proper sanitation of a facility, the CDC Guidelines for Environmental Infection Control advocates that owners install UVGI units in crucial spots such as the exhaust air ducts of the HVAC system.

The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Photobiology Committee concluded that UVGI could reduce the spread of airborne infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza virus, measles, SARS, and SARS-CoV-2.

Olympia Manufactures UVC LED Air Disinfection Devices

Olympia's UVC LED Air Disinfection Devices are built to produce the optimal UVC wavelength for disinfection to foster a clean and healthy indoor space.

These devices emit high-energy UVC light in circulating air systems, making such spaces inhabitable for harmful microorganisms such as Bacteria, Viruses, Mold, and other Pathogens. Unlike mercury UV lamp devices, Olympia uses 265nm UVC LEDs for its UV energy source. Olympia's UVC LEDs do not contain hazardous material components such as mercury that need to be disposed of at the end of the device's life cycle and do not emit toxic Ozone gas that when inhaled, can damage the lung. Olympia's system of Linear UVC LED Strips are Scalable & Modular, where a number of strips are designed to match the ASHRAE guidelines based on specific HVAC Unit Size and Airflow specifications.

Comparison Between UVG Germicidal Disinfection LED and Low-Pressure Mercury UV Lamp

Efficacy Comparison:

PHILIPS TUV 36T5 254nm LPUV Lamp (Low-Pressure Mercury UVC T5 Tube) OLYMPIA UVS-4FT-120W-UVC-277V (265nm LED UVS System Linear Strips) SPECIFICATIONS: SPECIFICATIONS: Lamp Life Rated for 9,000 Hours Rated for 30,000 Hours Rated @1M Avg. ~ 133μW/cm2 Rated @1M Avg. 60μW/cm2 75% Efficacy compared to Peak Germicidal Efficacy of 265nm 100% Efficacy compared to Peak Germicidal Efficacy of 265nm 20% Efficiency Loss for Temperature Over or Below 40°C 27% Higher Exposure Time due to Strip Length Ballast Factor Approx. 0.93 (7% Loss) LED Driver 120~480V Built-in to UVS LED Strip Effective Efficacy 75μW/cm2 Effective Efficacy 76μW/cm2 (60 x 127%)

Maintenance Comparison:

PHILIPS TUV 36T5 254nm LPUV Lamp (Low-Pressure Mercury UVC T5 Tube) OLYMPIA UVS-4FT-120W-UVC-480V (265nm LED UVS System Linear Strips) MAINTENANCE: MAINTENANCE: 6 Lamp Replacements over 7 Years Material Cost approximately $300 Instant On with Fan, Expected Life of 6.8 Years 6 Lamp Replacements over 7 Yrs. Labor Cost approximately $1,200 Maintenance Free over 7 Years Total Maintenance Cost for 7 Years approximately $1,500 Total Maintenance Cost for 7 Years = $0

About Olympia Lighting

Olympia Lighting is a leading authority in designing and manufacturing premium-quality LED lights efficient for industry and commercial usage. Olympia's Patented UVC Devices are proven by Third Party Laboratories for a 99.9% Reduction of Viruses, Bacteria and Mold, including the COVID-19 Virus (SARS-CoV-2). Contact us today for more information.

