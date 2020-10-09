Comparison Report of KT&G's Vaporizers 2020: Technical Analysis of LiL Solid Plus+, LiL Solid Mini, LiL Hybrid, LiL Hybrid 2.0

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparison Report of KT&G's Vaporizers: Complex Technical Analysis and Test of Tobacco Vaporizers of Brand "LiL"" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed technical information about the heat-not-burn type of vaporizer devices offered by KT&G corporation. Information provided includes technical properties comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.

The list of devices which pass the research in this report are as follows:



1) LiL Solid Plus+

2) LiL Solid Mini

3) LiL Hybrid

4) LiL Hybrid 2.0

There is no common technological pattern in the use of certain device heating elements in the production of units from the leading tobacco companies. Heated tobacco devices offered by KT&G include regular and hybrid heating systems. KT&G corporation has several innovations identified in tobacco heating vaporizers of brand "lil hybrid". All aspects of performance, construction, and technical components are compared.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Introduction



Devices Descriptions



Technical Analysis Introduction



Tests and Technical Reviews

Internal Components View

Heater Review

Airflow Review

Pcb Review

Battery Analysis

Feeding Signal Type and Temperature Control System Analysis

Temperature Deviation of Heater

Current Power Consumption of Device

Battery and Device Energy Efficiency

Report Conclusion



