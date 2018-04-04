Compass 82 Partners With Ducky Johnson Home Elevations To Bring Free Educational Workshops To Floridian Homeowners Impacted By Hurricane Irma

Each workshop will shed light on post-disaster mental and emotional distress and provide critical tips, strategies, protocols, and guidelines for rebuilding and restoring homes, including applying for state and federal grants and how to elevate concrete block homes.

"April 10 will be seven months since Hurricane Irma devastated communities of Florida," said Compass 82 Founder and Executive Director, Susan Marticek. "This process is lengthy and burdensome for the affected homeowners and everyone within these devastated communities. By sharing what we've learned through our experiences with Hurricane Harvey and Superstorm Sandy, we can provide the expert guidance and support that brings some level of clarity and relief to these individuals, enabling them to better understand and execute the fine details for rebuilding their homes and getting their lives back."

Danny McKearan of DJHE added, "There are so many moving parts to manage after a home has been damaged or destroyed; it's overwhelming for anyone. Through our partnership with Compass 82, our mutual goal is to educate the impacted homeowners, remind them that they are not alone, and equip them with resources and options for not just getting back home faster but doing so within the specific guidelines and regulations of the communities in which they live so that recovery is sustainable."

Jacksonville homeowners are invited and encouraged to attend the Jacksonville workshop on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm at the Jessie Ball DuPont Center, Room 219, 40 East Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

St. Augustine homeowners are invited and encouraged to attend one of two St. Augustine workshops:

Wednesday, April 11th at 6:00 pm at the Willie Galimore Recreation Center, 399 Riberia Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Thursday, April 12th at 6:00 pm at the Southeast Branch of the St. John's County Public Library, 6670 US-1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Space is limited; please contact Compass 82 at FloridaWorkshops@Compass82.org or 848-220-8282 to reserve your seat.

About Compass 82

With a combined 65+ years experience in on the ground emergency management, insurance adjustment, expedited claims facilitation, legality training, home-building, hands-on education and training, and support network programming, Compass 82 aims to be a pioneer in national disaster recovery, delivering accelerated, comprehensive and proven solutions, tools and resources that systematically bridge homeowners, insurance companies, nonprofits, and government agencies to fast-track sustainable recovery. The organization recently partnered with Texas-based company 84 Lumber who sponsored Compass 82 to host a series of educational workshops on the recovery and rebuilding processes for homeowners and contractors in the Houston area.

