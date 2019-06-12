Compass Analytics Announces Unique Loan Sale Functionality, New Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Analytics announced today that their June release delivers new features and enhancements to both CompassPoint™, their industry leading risk management and loan sale platform, and CompassPPE™, their product, pricing and eligibility engine. This dual release continues Compass Analytics' commitment to providing users with full control and transparency over their business decisions while simplifying workflows to save valuable time and improve profitability.

Continuing the focus on tools that empower users to sell their own loans and recognizing the value of investor relationships in best execution, CompassPoint™ now offers a Best Execution Assist (BEAST) function. This feature provides an interactive summary of loan sales in process and lets users adjust the investors' share of loans for sale using slide bars that update the total loan-level prices received from the investor community. Sellers can efficiently send bid color in user-defined cover buckets, providing investors with actionable color intra-bid. Additionally, the CompassPoint™ Pipeline Vitals application was enhanced to provide business intelligence reporting, including bid color, all from a mobile device.

Recognizing the importance of integrations in the market today, CompassPPE™ introduced enhancements to its mortgage insurance integrations, which support all six major MI providers. CompassPPE™ now provides more setting options for lenders which support a variety of configuration strategies for MI quote comparisons. CompassPoint™ also expanded its integration capabilities by implementing a B2B integration with Freddie Mac's Cash-Released XChangeSM execution. Users may now create mandatory Cash-Released XChangeSM commitments with Freddie Mac directly from CompassPoint™, similar to existing capabilities with respect to Freddie Mac retained and Co-Issue XChangeSM executions.

"Now more than ever, mortgage bankers are seeking technology solutions that give them control over their business and save time," added James Baublitz, Product Manager – Pipeline Analytics. Baublitz concluded, "Our June releases reinforce our commitment to lender profitability, delivering class-leading automation and empowering lenders with flexible, transparent, fully integrated secondary marketing solutions."

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge mortgage analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass's platform is revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology supported with services, expertise and guidance.

