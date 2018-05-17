Compass Analytics First to Integrate with Fannie Mae's Servicing Marketplace API

Building upon its position as the industry leader in providing mortgage originators with tools and analytics to support best execution, Compass Analytics has expanded its integration with Fannie Mae's Pricing & Execution – Whole Loan® application to now include Servicing Marketplace Rate Sheet API. Using our best execution solution, lenders can efficiently compare pricing from all of their investor partners, as well as loan-level, cash flow-based retained MSR values generated by Compass's existing MSR modeling capabilities. Clients leveraging Fannie Mae's Servicing Marketplace API are now able to further streamline their loan sale process by importing updated released servicing bids from their co-issue partners without manual maintenance, inclusive of effective dates and historical pricing.

Added David Ellenberger, Compass Analytics MSR Product Manager, "We are proud to offer this critical integration to Fannie's Servicing Marketplace. This new functionality reinforces our mission to provide our clients with best in class tools to streamline processes and simplify critical analytical decisions, saving time and increasing profitability."

The Servicing Marketplace API supplements Compass's existing suite of best execution and pooling tools, including:

AutoCommit SM , which allows clients direct integration with Fannie Mae's PE – Whole Loan commitment application.

, which allows clients direct integration with Fannie Mae's PE – Whole Loan commitment application. CompassBridge™, which facilitates bi-directional integration for commitment detail and risk management with participating LOS.

Pooling optimization algorithms efficiently solve for specified pay-ups and optimal high-balance percentages for both cash and MBS trades.

Mini-bulk bid automation through CompassBid™, which allows for automated import of investor bids and market calibration. Retained/released reporting and optimization.

Full best execution analysis including AOT and retained executions.

Automated purchase advice reconciliation and alerts of discrepancies.

About Compass Analytics, LLC

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass Analytics' platform is revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology supported with services, expertise, and guidance. Compass' suite of tools includes CompassPoint™, CompassPPE™, CompassBid™, CompassDirect™, and CompassCommit™.

Compass has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Irvine.

