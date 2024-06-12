Compass Auctions Hosts Seized Gold, Diamonds, Silver, Watches, & Jewelry Auction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Auctions is set to host a highly anticipated Seized Gold, Diamonds, Silver, Watches, & Jewelry Auction. The live in person and live simulcast auction will take place at 5 p.m. EDT on June 17, at the onsite location of 3114 Freeman St., Chattanooga, TN 37406 and online on SoldOnCompass.com, offering a unique opportunity for individuals, jewelers, pawnshops, and collectors to acquire valuable items.

Pre-bidding is now open. Participants can bid on an extensive selection of gold, diamonds, silver, watches, and jewelry that have been seized, confiscated, and otherwise acquired.

"This auction presents a rare chance for bidders to acquire a range of valued items, including pieces from Tiffany, Audemars Piguet, and a wide variety of gold and silver items," said Steven W. Holt, Vice President of Compass Auctions & Real Estate, LLC. "Whether you're an individual, a jeweler looking to expand your inventory, a pawnshop seeking unique pieces, or a collector hunting for a special find, this auction has something for everyone."

Compass Auctions has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional auction experiences. With the convenience of both onsite and online bidding, participants from across the country can join in the excitement and bid for these valuable items.

For more information about the auction and to register for online bidding, please visit SoldOnCompass.com or call (423)702-6180.

Auction Link

About Compass Auctions

Compass Auctions is an auction company specializing in the sale of equipment, vehicles, surplus, firearms, real estate, and more. With a commitment to providing transparent and professional auction services, Compass Auctions has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The experienced team works diligently to connect buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and rewarding auction experience.

Contact:

Eric Jackson

Compass Auctions

Phone: (423)702-6180

Email: [email protected]

Website: SoldOnCompass.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13024775

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Compass Auctions & Real Estate, LLC