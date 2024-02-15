COMPASS BOX APPOINTS JEFF POPKIN AS PRESIDENT, AMERICAS

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Blended Scotch Whiskymaker, Compass Box, today announces the appointment of Jeff Popkin to the role of President, Americas, overseeing the U.S., Canada and Latin American markets. Jeff will start in the role on February 26th . He will report into Maurice Doyle, Chief Executive Officer for Compass Box.

Based in Pompano Beach, FL, Popkin joins Compass Box from Stoli Group where he was Vice President of Sales. Throughout his long career in the spirits industry, he's also held such positions as Senior Vice President of Sales for Taub Family Selections/Pasternak; Director of Sales with Red Bull, as well as sales positions with Southern Wine in Las Vegas and Premier Beverage in Florida.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeff to Compass Box as our President, Americas," says Doyle "He is a proven sales leader and just as importantly a proven team leader. The US in particular is a vital market for us and so this is a key appointment as we look to expand Compass Box's presence in the Americas as part of our mission to grow the brand. Jeff will also be part of our passionate Global Leadership Team."

"I knew when I first tasted Compass Box Whisky 20 years ago as Field Sales Manager in Florida, I was in love. The quality of liquid, combined with their unique storytelling, made me a believer from day one and I couldn't be more excited to be back working with this incredible brand again," says Popkin.

