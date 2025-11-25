COMPASS BOX SCOTCH WHISKY'S GROUNDBREAKING 'CONFLUENCE' TO HEADLINE BONHAMS UPCOMING SPIRITS AUCTION

A One-of-One Blend of Scottish & Swedish Whiskys, Featuring Acclaimed Artist Label & Housed in an Artisan Scottish Woodworker Presentation Box

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonhams, in collaboration with Compass Box Scotch Whisky, the cult-favorite whiskymaker and most awarded independent whisky brand in the world, will offer 'Confluence', a crown jewel one-of-one blend, as its headliner in its forthcoming Art & Alchemy of Spirits: Presenting Compass Box to Benefit the Wolfsonian, running online November 26–December 10. Alongside 'Confluence', the collaboration will also feature seven additional lots taken from the brand's archive, ranging from iconic classics to new releases and rare, limited editions, all of which will be offered without reserve. Net proceeds from all lots will benefit educational programming and future exhibitions at The Wolfsonian–Florida International University, a Miami Beach-based museum, library, and research center dedicated to exploring the persuasive power of art and design.

Compass Box Confluence, one-of-one, estimated at $10,000-$13,000

For 25 years, Compass Box has redefined Scotch whisky through creativity and transparency, earning acclaim for its innovative blends and collaborations that invite drinkers on an experiential journey from bottle label to the liquid in the bottle. Building on this legacy of innovation, 'Confluence' was created in collaboration with Angela D'Orazio, World Whiskies Awards 'Whisky Legend', 2019 Whisky Hall of Famer, and Compass Box's recently appointed Creative Director of Whiskymaking. Uniting the complexities of Scotch and Swedish whisky in a groundbreaking expression of artistry and innovation, and estimated at $10,000-$13,000, the blend embodies the bold ethos of Compass Box – to challenge convention and push the boundaries of whiskymaking.

Adding to the bottle's uniqueness, London-based contemporary artist Mary West, renowned for her stylized landscape paintings, has created an exclusive label that blends abstract and figurative elements to evoke landscapes of Scotland and Sweden. Completing the bottle's presentation, Scottish woodworker Duncan Legate, who specializes in hand-made live edge furniture, has crafted a bespoke Scottish timber display, where natural imperfections are hero-ed to echo the interplay of terroirs.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Compass Box on such an exceptional showcase of spirits," commented Sean Purce, Senior Specialist, Fine Wines and Rare Spirits at Bonhams. "At its center is 'Confluence', a one-of-one masterpiece that redefines the boundaries of whiskymaking and exemplifies a fearless approach to creativity. Where others follow well-established norms, Compass Box redraws the map, reminding us that whisky, at its finest, is not just engineered, but inspired."

Overlapping with the auction during Art Basel Miami Beach, The Wolfsonian-Florida International University will debut Imaginarium: The Fantastical World of Compass Box and Stranger & Stranger – a month-long retrospective exhibition celebrating Compass Box's 25-year journey of creativity and design through an immersive showcase of its most iconic whiskys, running from December 3–January 4, 2026.

The additional Compass Box offerings include:

Compass Box The Roaring Twenties, estimated at $4,400-$5,500





Compass Box 'The General', estimated at $3,000-$4,000





Compass Box The Second Decade, estimated at $2,400-$3,200





Compass Box Hedonism Collection, estimated at $2,200-$2,800





Compass Box The First Decade, estimated at $2,200-$2,800





Compass Box The Last Vatted Collection, estimated at $500-$650





Compass Box No Name Collection, estimated at $400-$500

Sale: Art & Alchemy of Spirits: Presenting Compass Box to Benefit the Wolfsonian Location: Online Date: November 26 – December 10

To download images, please click on this link here: https://bonhams.box.com/s/2f1m3allfwy8vgbz4yo5lcgjjng8t5zc

About Compass Box

Compass Box are Scotch whiskymakers. The word 'whiskymaker' is their word – it does not appear in a dictionary. For over 20 years they have been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place. They have not done it on their own and have collaborated with some of the world's most visionary bartenders and designers to really push the boundaries of what is possible. They are always experimenting, always looking for sparks of creativity that will deliver something totally compelling, yet completely surprising. This vision motivates them as whiskymakers. For more information on Compass Box, visit compassboxwhisky.com or follow @compassboxwhiskyco on Instagram.

About The Bonhams Network

Bonhams is a world-renowned heritage auction house founded in 1793. Backed by its global network of auction houses spanning the UK, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Bonhams offers the widest range of collecting categories at all price points. The auction house is internationally recognized for its leadership in Fine Art, Collector Cars, Luxury, and Iconic Private Collections, supported by flagship locations in London, New York, Paris, and Hong Kong.

Renowned for its bespoke client service, exceptional expertise, and dedication to local market relationships, Bonhams presents over 1,000 sales annually across more than 60 specialist categories, uniting collectors and connoisseurs around the world.

For a full list of forthcoming auctions, plus details of Bonhams specialist departments, please visit bonhams.com

About The Wolfsonian – Florida International University

The Wolfsonian–FIU is a museum, library, and research center that uses objects to illustrate the persuasive power of art and design, to explore what it means to be modern, and to tell the story of social, political, and technological changes that have transformed our world. The collections comprise more than 200,000 items from the period 1850 to 1950—the height of the Industrial Revolution to the end of the Second World War— and include fine arts, decorative arts, graphic design, industrial design, architectural drawings, rare publications, and ephemera.

SOURCE Compass Box Scotch Whisky