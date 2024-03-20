Compass by Margaritaville, Brand's Boutique Hotel Collection, Announces Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the highly-anticipated opening in Naples, Margaritaville announces an expansion of the brand's Compass by Margaritaville collection of boutique hotels.

Offering the same lifestyle guests know and love in a smaller, more intimate footprint, openings include:

Naples, FL (Opened March 2024 ) – The brand's first conversion (formerly Staybridge Suites) and all-suite property with 119 suites in one of the Sunshine State's most desirable locations, features an outdoor pool experience, live entertainment, cozy fire tables, multiple social gathering areas, a complimentary breakfast buffet, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

Beaufort, NC (Breaking Ground in May 2024 ) – Boasting Southern hospitality, the 105-room hotel will be located in historic downtown Beaufort on Town Creek facing the Beaufort Yacht Basin. Guests can step off their boats and experience poolside 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Welcome Cabana, Marina Store , and more.

Pigeon Forge, TN (Opening in Fall 2024) – In the heart of the Smoky Mountains, the 162-room hotel will feature an indoor and outdoor pool with a lazy river, plunge pool, terrace bar, fitness center, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and Provisions Grab & Go.

North Myrtle Beach, SC (Breaking Ground in 2024) – Featuring over 150 beachfront guestrooms, an indoor and outdoor pool experience, fitness center, meeting space, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Provisions Grab & Go, and a complimentary breakfast buffet, the hotel will bring a laid back vibe and a sense of paradise to the community with inspired rooms and thoughtful amenities.

Flagler Beach, FL (Opening in Early 2025) – Located in the quaint surfing town of Florida's East Coast, the hotel will have 100 guestrooms, Salty Rim Restaurant with rooftop bar, Provisions Grab & Go, an outdoor pool experience, fitness center, and more.

"With ten additional projects in the pipeline, the growth and expansion of Compass Hotels stands as a major milestone for Margaritaville, emphasizing our mission to create unique boutique hotels in compelling destinations – complemented by unparalleled guest service, comfort, and convenience," said Rick Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Development for Margaritaville. "Each new property in our diversified portfolio brings our core values to consumers in smaller leisure areas while taking steps forward in redefining the casual luxury market for travelers across the U.S."

Compass by Margaritaville currently has locations in Florida and Oregon. Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound in Bradenton is a seaside getaway with 123 rooms overlooking the marina and picturesque preserve. Compass Hotel Medford, a 111-room property, brings the laid-back latitude of an island paradise to the wine country of the Pacific Northwest.

About Compass by Margaritaville

Compass by Margaritaville is one of the latest additions to the global lifestyle brand's growing collection of concepts, where casual luxury, comfort, and convenience all meet in a boutique hotel style. Compass offers a fresh way for guests to relax, rejuvenate, and escape the everyday, with an ideal design concept for new builds, adaptive reuse, and conversion projects in smaller leisure markets, vibrant downtown hubs, and college towns. For more information on Compass by Margaritaville, visit www.compasshotel.com and follow Compass by Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

