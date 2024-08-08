Compass CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin to Present at Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) ("Compass" or "the Company"), the largest residential real estate company in the United States by sales volume[1], announces that its CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin will participate in Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Compass Chief Financial Officer Kalani Reelitz and Chief Accounting Officer Scott Wahlers will join Reffkin.

Reffkin and the team will be available for one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat at 11:35 AM ET.

The fireside chat will be accessible via a public webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer37/comp/2784250 and will be available for replay under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Compass Investor Relations website: https://investors.compass.com .

For any inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com .

[1] 1. RealTrends, Online, "Top Real Estate Brokerages By Volume in 2024", https://www.realtrends.com/500-by-volume/

SOURCE COMPASS