Compass Cold Celebrates With Arkansas Community For Groundbreaking

MULBERRY, Ark., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking ceremony for the new 2.8 million cubic foot Compass Cold Storage facility was celebrated by nearly 200 community members including local and state dignitaries, culminating in the traditional "Commemorative Shovel" and groundbreaking ceremony, complete with hard hats and construction tools. Compass Cold Storage is a sister company of Doug's Produce, a well-known professional trucking business serving the region for over 20 years.

From L to R: Logan Stuller, Sam Tippmann, Mayor Gary D. Baxter, Darren and Tara Winstead, Doug and Candice Bowen, Rob Adams, Representative Charlene Fite, Julie Murray, Matt Twyford, Shelly Faught Compass Cold Storage

The Compass Cold facility, designed & developed by industry leader, Ti Cold of Melbourne, Florida, will be an economic driver for the state of Arkansas. The new facility will have the capacity to support food wholesalers, retailers, and food manufacturing customers in central and northwest Arkansas. Located near Fort Smith in Mulberry, Arkansas, and owned and operated under the same leadership group of Doug's Produce Trucking, Compass Cold features a cutting-edge design and includes the latest refrigeration and freezing technology available in the cold storage industry.

Brief remarks were made by the owners of Compass Cold, Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead. Congratulations were offered by Matt Twyford, Director of Community Development at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission; Shelly Faught, Executive Director of Alma Area Chamber of Commerce; Julie Murray, President and CEO of Van Buren Chamber of Commerce; Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter; Arkansas State Representative Charlene Fite; representatives from the offices of Senator John Boozman, Senator Tom Cotton and Congressman Steve Womack.

"Construction is expected to be completed by early Q2 2023," said Logan Stuller of Ti Cold, "And the facility is master-planned with further expansion opportunities in mind. This will ensure that Compass Cold Storage will be ready to scale in support of future cold capacity demands."

Darren Winstead and Doug Bowen, the owners of Compass Cold Storage have been involved in the transportation sector of Arkansas and have deep relationships with food processors, manufacturers, and wholesalers across the country. Known throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, Doug's Produce is a fast, friendly, and fully functional professional trucking company that is known for putting the happiness of their drivers first. "On behalf of the Doug's Produce Trucking family," said Doug Bowen, "We feel truly blessed and humbled that our vision for our new sister company Compass Cold Storage is a reality. We believe this expansion into industrial cold storage services will provide a valuable resource to not only our new and existing customers of Doug's Produce Trucking, but to our community as a whole."

With this new facility Compass Cold will be able to offer their clients third party logistics services (3PL). As a Public Refrigerated Warehouse (PRW) the company can store the inventory of its clients with the ability to pick, pack and ship the client's products directly from the facility providing an option to fulfill orders quickly and efficiently.

COMPASS COLD: Headquartered in Mulberry, Arkansas, Compass Cold is the latest venture for Darren Winstead and Doug Bowen, who are well known in the southeastern United States for the quality of their professional trucking company, Doug's Produce. Learn more @ www.compasscold.com

Ti Cold: Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti Cold's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana. Learn more @ www.ticold.com

Media Contact:

Rob Adams

260-424-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Compass Cold Storage