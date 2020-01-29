Compass Datacenters Adds Second Dallas Area Campus

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters, LLC ("Compass" or the "Company") today announced that it has purchased 225 acres in Red Oak, Texas. Just south of downtown Dallas, Compass Datacenters' customers and prospects value the area as a key growth market. The Red Oak Campus will provide capacity to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers.

Construction has already begun on the campus. The first data center, a six-megawatt facility, is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2020. The campus is supported by multiple carriers with access to diverse fiber routes and a dedicated high-voltage power substation.

"The Dallas area continues to be one of the most dynamic data center markets in the country. Our Red Oak campus supports customers' current needs while providing clear line of sight to dedicated growth in the future. Red Oak is the latest step in our effort to expand in key markets across the United States and Canada," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. "This Red Oak campus will bolster our ability to deliver data centers to our customers exactly where and when they need them."

"Compass is a trusted partner to the hyperscale customers we work with, delivering custom, rack-ready facilities on an industry-leading timeline," said Nancy Novak, Compass' Senior Vice President of Construction. "Customers look to us to accelerate the delivery process in a cost-effective manner. Our Red Oak Campus is another example of delivering what our customers need, when they need it."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in-ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Azrieli Group & Redbird Capital.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters