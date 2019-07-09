Compass Datacenters Begins Construction Of First Two Data Centers On Phoenix Campus

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has begun construction of the first two data centers on its campus in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Arizona. The two buildings will deliver a combined 72 MW of IT load, and construction is projected to be completed in Q4 2019. The master plan for the first series of buildings on the campus will deliver 144 MW of IT load, with the campus capable of growth up to 350 MW with an on-site 230kV substation.

"Greater Phoenix is a natural next step for Compass since it's an important location for cloud and hyperscale customers, due to its geographic location, availability of fiber connectivity, affordable cost of data center operations, and the rarity of natural disasters," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass. "We have been working closely with a number of cloud, colocation, and hyperscale customers on data center projects on our campuses. The flexibility of our data center design along with our patented delivery methodology enables us to deliver just-in-time facilities customized to their specific requirements. These data centers will allow customers to reduce their on-going operating costs and will provide them with complete control over every element of the building – including security, campus network connectivity, operations and maintenance – all on the aggressive timeline they demand."

"Compass Datacenters is a world-class company and a magnificent addition to our growing technology base," said Goodyear, Arizona Mayor Georgia Lord. "The city has worked tirelessly with Compass on this multi-parcel, multi-owner land transaction in an effort to provide our community with high-end jobs and high-tech solutions. Goodyear is quickly becoming a dynamic location for tech companies and knowledge workers. We are excited to have Compass as a valued partner in this red hot market."

The city of Goodyear, APS, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Commerce Authority worked in partnership to assist Compass in bringing its facility to Goodyear.

"Data management and storage are critically important in our modern world, and Goodyear is an attractive destination for companies like Compass that provide these vital high-tech services," said Michael Martin, director of economic development at APS. "This shows again what can be done with strong economic development partnerships and access to clean, reliable energy to help our communities grow and prosper."

"Greater Phoenix is rapidly becoming a leading market for data centers in the U.S.," says Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. "The region's ideal southwest location offers very low risk of natural disasters, low latency, robust infrastructure and close proximity to a broad customer base. Data drives innovation, and we're excited that Compass Datacenters selected Goodyear, Arizona as the next step for their strategic company growth."

Compass also recently started construction on its data center campus in northern Virginia. Compass is developing campuses in markets where there is high demand from cloud and hyperscale companies. The campus model is a natural evolution of Compass' business model, delivering high-quality dedicated data centers with industry-leading delivery timeframes and cost-efficiency. The initial buildings in Goodyear and in Loudoun County, Virginia are being constructed for customers who Compass is in advanced discussions with about supporting their data center needs.

About City of Goodyear

Goodyear, Arizona has a diverse blend of amenities with abundant business, cultural, educational and entertainment resources. Today, the city's population is more than 84,000 and features a highly educated and skilled workforce, just minutes from the heart of Downtown Phoenix. The low cost of doing business, robust transportation options, fiber connectivity and a lot of southwest charm create the right economic conditions to power any business. Goodyear is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing regions in the nation and spring training home to MLB's Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. Fortune 500 companies, including Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Ball, Dick's Sporting Goods, UPS, and Darden Restaurants have chosen Goodyear as the place to be.

For more information, visit www.goodyearaz.gov or call Goodyear City Hall at 623-932-3910.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters provides solutions from the core to the edge. We serve cloud and SaaS providers, enterprises, colocation and hosting companies, and customers with distributed infrastructure requirements. Compass' investors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and RedBird Capital Partners, bring a long-term perspective and significant financial resources. Compass' executive team has built more than $4 billion worth of data centers and edge computing facilities. They have also operated over ten million square feet of raised floor worldwide. The Compass team delivers build-to-order data centers which are superior to competing alternatives. Compass enables customers to build what you want, where you want, when your business needs it. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Related Links

http://www.compassdatacenters.com

