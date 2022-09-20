COMPASS DATACENTERS' "BREAKING GLASS" PODCAST HEADS BACK TO SCHOOL WITH STEM-FOCUSED COLLEGE SENIORS EPISODE

Host Nancy Novak's Roundtable Discussion Features College Students Embarking on

STEM Careers

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched the new season of its popular podcast "Breaking Glass" with a special episode focused on the next generation of women in STEM careers. The episode, which is available today, features host Nancy Novak leading a roundtable discussion with three Michigan State University seniors who are members of the Society of Women Engineers: Noelle Kurien, Emily Peterson and Megan Giltmier.

"Past episodes have featured some of the most influential and successful women in STEM careers talking about their experiences. But this episode flips the script by doing one of my favorite things: talking to the next generation of STEM women," said Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Officer of Compass. "Megan, Noelle and Emily have inspiring stories. They have valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities for young women pursuing STEM careers. This is my favorite episode. It spotlights the incredibly talented women who are our industry's future."

"Breaking Glass" is a video podcast series focused on women and their unique challenges in the tech industry. It is a forum for the most accomplished women in STEM to offer insights and advice. Host Nancy Novak has been a tireless advocate and mentor for women in STEM throughout her 30-year career.

Past episodes of the podcast have featured industry luminaries such as Sandra Benson from Amazon Web Services, Lakisha Woods from the National Institute of Building Sciences, LaShonda Anderson-Williams from Salesforce, Janese Murray from Inclusion Impact Consulting, Tiffany English from Qualcomm, Heather Dooley from iMasons and Noelle Walsh from Microsoft. The podcast series is sponsored by Infrastructure Masons.

To watch this new episode of "Breaking Glass" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/breaking-glass/.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

