COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST BREAKS DOWN BARRIERS FOR WOMEN IN THE SKILLED TRADE INDUSTRY

Host Nancy Novak and Guest Kabri Lehrman-Schmid Discuss How to Attract Women to These Careers and Help Them Succeed

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" about women in the skilled trade industry. The episode, available today, features host Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer, in a discussion with Kabri Lehrman-Schmid, Project Superintendent at Hensel Phelps, one of the largest general contractors in the United States.

"Women make up only a small percentage of professionals in skilled trades like electricians, plumbers and more. These are lucrative careers that are critical to the construction industry, yet there is massive shortage of these workers across the U.S. and globally. A key way to alleviate that workforce shortage is to bring more women into these professions. But we need to break down barriers to make that happen," said Novak.

"As a female leader in a male-dominated space, I strive to improve team dynamics to overcome barriers for women and challenge existing perceptions in the skilled trade industry," said Lehrman-Schmid. "In this discussion, Nancy and I discuss strategies not only for attracting more women into these important careers but also creating an environment for success. A critical part of that strategy is building relationships with team members to meet both individual and project needs while promoting a brighter future for women in the field." 

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/resources/extending-the-ladder.

About Compass Datacenters
Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customer's projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength of investors Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

