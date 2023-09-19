COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST GOES TO COLLEGE

News provided by

Compass Datacenters

19 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

Engineering Students from San Diego State University Join Host Nancy Novak to Discuss the Next Generation of Women in STEM Careers

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" about the experiences young women have in STEM and future career opportunities. The episode, available today, features host Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters Chief Innovation Officer, in a discussion with talented students from San Diego State University's Departments of Civil, Construction, and Environmental Engineering.

"Only 28% of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce are women. As a result, women in STEM often face challenges such as imposter syndrome, implicit bias and authoritative issues. The next generation of women entering STEM careers are facing those challenges head on and I am inspired every time I speak to young women blazing their paths in these disciplines," said Nancy Novak.

Novak added, "In this episode, I had the opportunity to have an open discussion with three exceptional students from San Diego State who share their personal experiences as well as their advice to other women in STEM. This conversation is candid about the challenges they face, but also profoundly optimistic about the future of women in these careers."

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/extending-the-ladder.

About Compass Datacenters
Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customer's projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength of investors Brookfield Infrastructure and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Also from this source

EY Announces Chris Crosby of Compass Datacenters as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winner

COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST LAUNCHES WOMEN AND SUSTAINABILITY EPISODE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.