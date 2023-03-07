Compass Datacenters Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Compass Joins the Ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and More

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for tomorrow's innovations. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"This accolade from Fast Company is a recognition of the strength of our Compass corporate culture," said Chris Crosby, Compass Datacenters' CEO. "We are committed to continuous improvement, innovating and developing solutions to better serve our customers. This is a powerful competitive differentiator, making us a trusted digital infrastructure partner for some of the world's largest companies. I'm incredibly proud of our team."

Compass was recognized by Fast Company for its significant innovations in three areas: construction, sustainability and diversity.

Construction – In its efforts to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, Compass has reduced GHG production by up to 260 tons per data center through its pioneering implementation of multiple technological advancements including: green concrete, artificial intelligence and "virtual rebar."





Sustainability – Compass has enhanced the sustainability of its construction and operations efforts: deploying air-side cooling, eliminating millions of gallons of water typically used to cool a data center; utilizing HVO-based biodiesel to reduce GHG emissions by 85%. The company has also augmented the existing EPA recommended Scope 1-3 emissions protocols through the development of Scope 4 GHG standards, looking at emissions avoided.





Diversity – Compass is a leader in increasing the diversity of the data center and construction industries. Its innovative recruitment and professional development programs have resulted in 100% of its U.S. construction managers being women in 2022.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies.

This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

