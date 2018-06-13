Compass Datacenters Names Raymond Hawkins As Chief Revenue Officer

Before joining Compass, Mr. Hawkins served as Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Sales and Sales Engineering. He led the team covering the thirty largest global data center consumers, including customers such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Oracle and Alibaba. This group accounts for roughly 65 percent of Digital's revenue. Prior to Digital Reality, he served as Sirius Computer Solutions' Southwest Region General Manager. Sirius is a privately-held $3 billion San Antonio-based Systems Integrator that serves more than 10,000 customers throughout the U.S. Mr. Hawkins also served in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Auburn University.

"Raymond has a unique set of skills and experiences that are a perfect fit for Compass as we continue to grow," said Chris Crosby, Compass Datacenters CEO. "Our approach to working with customers is a collaborative one, and Raymond has a long track record of building sales and sales engineering organizations that are consultative rather than transactional. Raymond also has great insight into the data center industry that will make him a valuable member of Compass' leadership team. My goal is to assemble the best talent in the industry into a team that lives and breathes our culture. Bringing Raymond in to be our Chief Revenue Officer does exactly that and is big win for Compass and our customers."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters provides solutions from the core to the edge. We serve cloud and SaaS providers, enterprises, colocation and hosting companies and customers with distributed infrastructure requirements. Compass' investors, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and RedBird Capital Partners, bring a long-term perspective and significant financial resources. Compass' executive team has built more than $3 billion worth of data centers and edge computing facilities. They have also operated over six million square feet of raised floor worldwide. The Compass team delivers build-to-order data centers which are superior to competing alternatives. Compass enables customers to build what you want, where you want, when your business needs it. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

