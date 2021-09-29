Compass Datacenters' Nancy Novak Wins NIBS Exceptional Woman in Building Award

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters' Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak is the inaugural winner of the Exceptional Woman in Building Award given out by the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS). The Exceptional Woman in Building Award recognizes a trailblazing woman who has made outstanding contributions to the built environment. NIBS instituted this award to recognize and celebrate the construction industry's remarkable female thought leaders, entrepreneurs and champions of change. NIBS announced the winners of this and other awards yesterday evening in an awards ceremony during its Building Innovation 2021 conference.

The National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization. It was established by the U.S. Congress in 1974.

"Nancy has been a pioneer in so many ways in our industry. She has held senior leadership positions at some of our industry's most influential companies – paving the way for other women in the industry by example and through her tireless advocacy for women in STEM," said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. "She fights for greater diversity and opportunity in our industry and beyond, and we appreciate her contributions to NIBS. Congratulations, Nancy, and thank you for everything you do."

"This is a tremendous honor, particularly coming from the extraordinary team at NIBS, which does so much for our industry and for building professionals," said Nancy Novak. "For decades, NIBS has been a powerful voice in support of building sciences. Its work has made our industry more innovative, more diverse, safer and more collaborative. I'm honored to be a member of NIBS, and I encourage everyone – particularly young professionals – to join and be part of shaping the future of our industry."

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

