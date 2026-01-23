Compass Datacenters Supports Secretary Wright's Directive to Unleash Backup Generation Ahead of Storm Fern

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters strongly supports Secretary Wright's decision to allow data centers to utilize backup power generation in anticipation of the historic winter storm forecasted to impact much of the country. This flexibility allows Compass to "island" our facilities—removing our load entirely from the grid during these peak weather conditions—to help stabilize the wider energy network.

Shifting to our cleaner hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) backup generators—a renewable alternative to traditional diesel—ensures that limited grid capacity is preserved for homes. Ultimately, this action helps prevent rolling blackouts and saves lives when the community needs power most.

We look forward to working with elected officials to codify this flexibility in the future, helping data centers support grid reliability during emergencies and serve as long-term grid resiliency partners.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. Through prefabrication and applying modern manufacturing principles to construction, Compass is uniquely able to deliver customizable, scalable, sustainable, and low-cost data centers in an expedited time frame. These large-scale, long-lived campuses create economies of scale for customers and local communities. Compass is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters