Compass Datacenters Wins Constructech Vision Award For Innovative Construction

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has been recognized for its innovative construction practices with a Gold Constructech Vision Award. The Constructech Vision Awards honor innovative companies that are using next-generation technologies to advance construction methodologies. Compass is being recognized for their data center project in Raleigh, North Carolina, which utilized OxBlue construction camera solutions and Procore construction management software.

"Our Raleigh project involved close collaboration with our partners Procore and OxBlue to integrate advanced project management with visual information to enhance our ability to manage the project, ensure quality and identify potential issues early," said Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Officer of Compass Datacenters.

"OxBlue strives to deliver innovative visual data solutions to help teams easily access and engage with their projects in real-time," said Chandler McCormick, CEO of OxBlue. "We're honored to be recognized for our integrated offering and grateful to be a trusted Compass Datacenters partner."

Novak added, "Innovation powers Compass' approach to designing and constructing data centers. Our partnerships with Procore and OxBlue enable us to build our mission critical facilities with the speed and quality our customers demand. Thank you to OxBlue and Procore for their contributions to this award-winning project, and thank you to Constructech for this honor."

For more information about Compass' innovative design and construction methodologies, visit https://www.compassdatacenters.com/designs/.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily-scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

About OxBlue

OxBlue is the leading professional construction camera service provider, serving clients globally since 2001. OxBlue's high-resolution images, high-definition time-lapse videos, and intuitive technologies connect everyone to the job site, as well as make it easy to monitor, document, market and secure your project. OxBlue emphasizes client services and continuous improvement, as well as holds multiple awards, for technology, innovation, and workplace culture. For more information visit www.oxblue.com.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Related Links

http://www.compassdatacenters.com

