Compass Development Names Industry Leader Sandra Eaton to Helm Western U.S. Developments

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Development, a division of Compass , providing game-changing sales and marketing services for luxury urban residential developments, is strengthening its presence in the expanding Western U.S. market, naming highly-respected industry leader, Sandra Eaton, as Regional Director, West Coast.

Sandra Eaton is elevated to Director of the Western Region for Compass Development to oversee sales and marketing teams for new urban high rise luxury residential developments in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and San Diego.

In her role Eaton leads sales and marketing teams across the region with multiple launches and sales campaigns for many of the West Coast's most prestigious luxury developments including San Francisco's award-winning 181 Fremont and the Residences of Oceanwide Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles. Eaton brings a track record of success that is unsurpassed on the West Coast as the former Vice President of Sales at Polaris Pacific and most recently, The Mark Company.

"Sandra has proven to be an exceptional leader of the team and a steadfast and valuable resource to our developer clients in the region," says Compass Development Head of New Development, Justin D'Adamo. "As we continue to grow our presence throughout California, Washington and Colorado, our clients can rely on Sandra and the team to provide the top research, planning and design, marketing and sales services in the Western region."

"I look forward to the continuation of building the new construction arm of our giant Compass brand with the newly acquired historic powerhouse of The Mark Company," says Eaton. "Together our combined efforts will bring the best to this niche market."

Compass Development compliments Compass, the third-largest real estate brokerage in the U.S. with its impressive portfolio of new, urban residential developments in key U.S. markets, from New York, Boston, Chicago and Miami to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and Seattle.

About Compass Development From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development partners with the world's most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry's most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 200 Compass offices, Compass Development empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass. For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/

