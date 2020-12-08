Compass Diversified-Backed Foam Fabricators to Support National Vaccine Packaging and Distribution Efforts

Foam Fabricators has a 60-year track record and operates 17 state-of-the-art molding and fabricating facilities across North America, providing products to a variety of end-markets, including appliances and electronics, pharmaceuticals, health and wellness, automotive, building products and others. In 2018, Foam Fabricators was acquired by Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI ), an owner of leading middle market businesses, which has supported the Company's transformation from a simple producer of molded foam products into a full-service packaging solutions provider, strengthening and expanding the capabilities of the business.

"At Foam Fabricators, we are incredibly proud to play such an important role in the overall vaccine effort," stated Michael Hays, Vice President of Foam Fabricators. "Our team recognizes the importance of packaging, and we know better than anyone that without the right solutions, the vaccine cannot safely get to where it needs to go. This is a huge project close to the hearts of many, and our decades of accumulated human and capital resources are being put to the test as we rise to the occasion."

Elias Sabo, Chief Executive Officer of CODI, said, "With its extensive national footprint, decades of experience and deep expertise, Foam Fabricators is one of the few EPS suppliers in the U.S. that is equipped to overcome the significant logistical challenges of the vaccine's distribution, which include unprecedented demand, quick turnaround and high-quality specifications for packaging. The Company has established itself as a reliable partner for the most sensitive customer needs, and we are honored to be able to support Foam Fabricators in its efforts."

The Company previously supported the distribution of a nationwide vaccine program during the novel influenza A (H1N1) virus outbreak in 2009.

About Foam Fabricators

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Foam Fabricators is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom protective packaging solutions and componentry made from expanded polymers such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins. Founded in 1957, the company operates 17 state-of-the-art facilities across North America specializing in the production and assembly of key components utilized in protective packaging, OEM componentry and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.foamfabricatorsinc.com.

About Compass Diversified ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );

); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );

); The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );

); The design and marketing of dial-based fit systems that deliver performance fit across footwear, headwear and medical bracing products ( BOA Technology );

); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products ( Ergobaby );

); The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components ( Foam Fabricators );

); The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes ( Liberty Safe );

); The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel ( Marucci Sports );

); The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems used in the foodservice industry, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the consumer markets ( Sterno ); and

); and The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

