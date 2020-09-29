Compass Elects Software Executive Charles Phillips To Board Of Directors

"For the past two decades Charles Phillips has led software companies whose primary purpose is to make other businesses more productive," said Compass Founder and Executive Chairman, Ori Allon. "His depth of leadership experience provides Compass with an authoritative voice as we continue to enhance our platform that helps our agents grow their businesses by better serving their clients."

A long-time software executive, Charles Phillips is the former CEO and Chairman of Infor, the third-largest business software applications company in the world. The company provides cloud applications that automate critical business processes for a broad range of industries. Phillips was also the CEO of Infor for the nine years preceding the company's 2020 acquisition. During his tenure, Infor created the first 'industry cloud company.'

Prior to joining Infor, Phillips was president of Oracle Corporation and a member of its board of directors. During his eight-year tenure, Oracle tripled in market capitalization and acquired 70 companies. Before Oracle, Phillips was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley in the Technology Group and also served on the company's board of directors.

Phillips' experience as a board member is extensive. He has served on the boards of the Viacom Corporation, the Apollo Theater, the New York Police Foundation, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and President Barack Obama's Economic Recovery Board.

"Every sector of the economy is undergoing an accelerated digital metamorphosis and that change has finally arrived in real estate," said Charles Phillips. "There is always a digital catalyst in every industry and Compass is building the future of real estate commerce."

A Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, Phillips comes from a line of three generations of military service. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as a J.D. from New York Law School.

Charles Phillips is the third board member to join Compass in 2020. In February of this year the company announced that it had added Pamela Thomas-Graham, the accomplished public company board member who also sits on the boards of Peloton and Clorox. In April Eileen Murray was elected to the company's board of directors. Murray is among the most seasoned leaders in finance, having spent 6 years as Co-CEO of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 18,000 real estate agents across 165+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

