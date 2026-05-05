Compass Global Communications Welcomes 20-year Communications Expert Jeff Leieritz as Senior Director of Strategic Communications

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Global Communications, a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations and public affairs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Leieritz as senior director of strategic communications. A veteran of both Washington, D.C. and South Carolina's state government, Leieritz brings nearly 20 years of experience in public policy, public relations and high-stakes crisis communications to the firm's leadership team.

Most recently, Leieritz served as the director of strategic communications for the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state's largest health payor. During his tenure, he acted as a senior advisor to four agency directors, navigating the complexities of a global pandemic, and helping secure historic investments in healthcare infrastructure through the state's annual budget process in coordination with Governor Henry McMaster's office.

Leieritz's career includes a decade in Washington, D.C., where he served as a senior communications advisor to the heads of two executive branch agencies, the U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. His federal experience is further bolstered by his time leading digital strategy and supporting media relations and coalition development for the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Small Business under former Chairman Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.).

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Compass Global family. Jeff is a rare talent who has a deep understanding of the nexus between communications and policy debates that drive real-time outcomes," said Mark Duffy, President & CEO of Compass Global Communications. "His ability to craft winning narratives that move the needle and deliver results, combined with his deep experience in federal oversight, will provide new and existing clients with an unprecedented level of strategic counsel. As we help organizations navigate complex regulatory environments, Jeff's leadership will be pivotal."

"This is an exciting time to join the team at Compass Global and I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of what Mark and Monica are building," said Leieritz. "Compass Global has a unique reputation for global thinking, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in public policy and strategy development to help our clients achieve meaningful results."

Leieritz holds degrees in political science and business management from San Diego State University and studied international relations at Oxford University's New College. He is a 2025 graduate of the South Carolina Executive Institute. Leieritz lives in South Carolina with his wife, Anna Lake Leieritz, and four children. He is an active member of his community serving as a youth baseball coach and dedicated community volunteer.

About Compass Global Communications

Compass Global Communications (CGC) is a global powerhouse agency specializing in strategic communications, public affairs, crisis management, government relations, international trade, and global campaigns. With decades of experience, we have shaped major public policy debates and influenced outcomes worldwide. Our team is trusted by clients to take control of narratives and implement winning strategies that deliver results. For more information, visit www.compassglobalcomms.com.

SOURCE Compass Global Communications