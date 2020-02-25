Compass Home Buyers Offers Home-Selling Solutions for Tampa Residents

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Home Buyers offer practical solutions for people looking to sell their home for cash in the Tampa Bay area. While the traditional route of selling a home involves listing a home on the market with the help of an agent, Compass Home Buyers gives homeowners the option to sell their house for cash quickly, and easily. With a service area extending 100 miles around Tampa, Compass Home Buyers provides thousands of Florida residents with the opportunity to sell their house, regardless of condition.

Compass Home Buyers

Compass Home Buyers is a local, family-owned company founded by experienced real estate investors who wanted to put people first. Instead of waiting weeks for prospective buyers to express interest in buying their listed home, individuals who partner with Compass Home Buyers can receive an offer on their home quickly, often on the same day they contact the company. In many cases, Compass Home Buyers can close on a home in as few as five business days. This makes their services very convenient and effective for homeowners who need to sell their house without delay.

Compass Home Buyers are an option for individuals and families who need to sell their house quickly due to a variety of common scenarios. Some of these scenarios include financial hardship with the risk of foreclosure, divorce in which neither party wishes to maintain ownership of the home, relocation for work or family, inheriting an unwanted property, and stalled or problematic house-flipping projects. Compass Home Buyers also provides a solution for individuals who have difficult-to-sell homes. This may include a property that is outdated or located in an unappealing area. Many individuals in these situations realize that they do not have the time, patience, or energy to sell their house on their own or with an agent.

Individuals who are interested in selling their house for cash to Compass Home Buyers can benefit in a number of ways. According to the company, people can sell their home in any condition, meaning that damaged and unfinished homes are acceptable candidates. Compass Home Buyers cover all costs a homeowner may accrue during the home-selling process, including inspection and closing costs. They also do not charge any fees or commission. There are no showings required — the only time someone will visit the property is during the inspection. Occupants do not need to clean the home, complete repairs, or remove furniture prior to moving out. Clients can often arrange for flexible move-out deadlines if they need to occupy the home for a short time after closing.

With accessible, professional services in the Tampa Bay area and beyond, Compass Home Buyers strives to make selling homes in any condition easy. Individuals who would like to learn more about working with Compass Home Buyers can contact their office or submit a property questionnaire at compasshomebuyers.com.

