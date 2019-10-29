Compass Intelligence Announces Recipients of The 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Intelligence is honored to share the announcement of this year's top IoT innovative products, companies, organizations, platforms, and solutions within the 2019 IoT Innovator Awards program. Compass Intelligence recognizes 20 companies in distinct IoT categories specific to industry, in addition to 3 awards selected solely by Compass Intelligence. Nominations come in from companies, universities, press relations and corporate communications firms with voting took place this past week. IoT Innovator award recipients include businesses and organizations including Inseego, Synchronoss, Multi-Tech Systems, Device Authority, Xperi, UIB, State of Ohio, SkyBitz, Omnitracs, geo, Coolfire, NETGEAR, Farmers Edge, Sprint, Spireon, Moab Foundation, Dell Technologies, Telit, Logicalis, Airbus, Northeastern University, PTC/Rockwell Automation, CIMCON Lighting, and Qualcomm.

"We are moving into an era where IoT becomes powerful when we apply it to core industry use cases and distinct applications to improve business, government, education, and lives," says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "Congratulations to the 23 companies and organizations who are being recognized for IoT innovation in 2019."

The award recipients of the 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards are as follows:

IoT Innovator Awards

Award Recipients

IoT Innovator: Utility & Water Metering

Skyus 300/500, by Inseego

IoT Innovator: Facilities/Building Management 

Synchronoss IoT Smart Buildings Platform by Synchronoss Technologies

IoT Innovator: Agriculture & Farming

MultiConnect® Conduit® by Multi-Tech Systems

IoT Innovator: IoT Device Security

KeyScaler™ by Device Authority 

IoT Innovator: Driverless Vehicles

FotoNation's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Xperi

IoT Innovator: Retail & Customer Experiences

UnificationEngine® by UIB

IoT Innovator: Smart Roads

Drive Ohio by the State of Ohio

IoT Innovator: Intelligent Transportation

SkyBitz & Omnitracs Partnership

IoT Innovator: Energy Management

Trio + Heating by geo

IoT Innovator: Public Safety

Coolfire

IoT Innovator: Home Automation

Orbi RBK50 WiFi System by NETGEAR

IoT Innovator: Agriculture Fleet Management

CanPlug by Farmers Edge

IoT Innovator: Auto Dealership Management

Nimbo Tracker for Car Dealers by Sprint

IoT Innovator: Trucking Fleet Management

FleetLocate by Spireon

IoT Innovator: IoT for Good

Moab Foundation

IoT Innovator: Machine Vision Technologies

Dell Technologies IoT Solution for Surveillance

IoT Innovator: IoT Chipset Technologies

Telit OneEdge

IoT Innovator: Medical Devices

Logicalis Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking Solution

IoT Innovator: Aviation/Airport  

Airspace Connected Experience by Airbus

IoT Innovator: Colleges/Universities 

IoT Open Innovation Lab, Northeastern University


Compass Intelligence

Award Recipient

IoT Innovator: Manufacturing & Factory

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC/Rockwell Automation

IoT Innovator: Smart Lighting

NearSky™ 360 by CIMCON Lighting

IoT Innovator: Industry Accelerator

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate Program



Source: CompassIntel.com

For more information about Compass Intelligence, please visit compassintel.com

About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards
The 2nd Annual 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Categories run across 20 IoT innovation categories.  In addition, Compass Intelligence may also recognize startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies that have made an impact to the market and has demonstrated superior innovation to elevate IoT in 2019.

Note:  Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:
awards@compassintelligence.com

SOURCE Compass Intelligence

