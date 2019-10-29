Compass Intelligence Announces Recipients of The 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Intelligence is honored to share the announcement of this year's top IoT innovative products, companies, organizations, platforms, and solutions within the 2019 IoT Innovator Awards program. Compass Intelligence recognizes 20 companies in distinct IoT categories specific to industry, in addition to 3 awards selected solely by Compass Intelligence. Nominations come in from companies, universities, press relations and corporate communications firms with voting took place this past week. IoT Innovator award recipients include businesses and organizations including Inseego, Synchronoss, Multi-Tech Systems, Device Authority, Xperi, UIB, State of Ohio, SkyBitz, Omnitracs, geo, Coolfire, NETGEAR, Farmers Edge, Sprint, Spireon, Moab Foundation, Dell Technologies, Telit, Logicalis, Airbus, Northeastern University, PTC/Rockwell Automation, CIMCON Lighting, and Qualcomm.

"We are moving into an era where IoT becomes powerful when we apply it to core industry use cases and distinct applications to improve business, government, education, and lives," says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "Congratulations to the 23 companies and organizations who are being recognized for IoT innovation in 2019."

The award recipients of the 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards are as follows:

IoT Innovator Awards Award Recipients IoT Innovator: Utility & Water Metering Skyus 300/500, by Inseego IoT Innovator: Facilities/Building Management Synchronoss IoT Smart Buildings Platform by Synchronoss Technologies IoT Innovator: Agriculture & Farming MultiConnect® Conduit® by Multi-Tech Systems IoT Innovator: IoT Device Security KeyScaler™ by Device Authority IoT Innovator: Driverless Vehicles FotoNation's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) by Xperi IoT Innovator: Retail & Customer Experiences UnificationEngine® by UIB IoT Innovator: Smart Roads Drive Ohio by the State of Ohio IoT Innovator: Intelligent Transportation SkyBitz & Omnitracs Partnership IoT Innovator: Energy Management Trio + Heating by geo IoT Innovator: Public Safety Coolfire IoT Innovator: Home Automation Orbi RBK50 WiFi System by NETGEAR IoT Innovator: Agriculture Fleet Management CanPlug by Farmers Edge IoT Innovator: Auto Dealership Management Nimbo Tracker for Car Dealers by Sprint IoT Innovator: Trucking Fleet Management FleetLocate by Spireon IoT Innovator: IoT for Good Moab Foundation IoT Innovator: Machine Vision Technologies Dell Technologies IoT Solution for Surveillance IoT Innovator: IoT Chipset Technologies Telit OneEdge IoT Innovator: Medical Devices Logicalis Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking Solution IoT Innovator: Aviation/Airport Airspace Connected Experience by Airbus IoT Innovator: Colleges/Universities IoT Open Innovation Lab, Northeastern University



Compass Intelligence Award Recipient IoT Innovator: Manufacturing & Factory FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC/Rockwell Automation IoT Innovator: Smart Lighting NearSky™ 360 by CIMCON Lighting IoT Innovator: Industry Accelerator Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate Program





About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

The 2nd Annual 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Categories run across 20 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence may also recognize startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies that have made an impact to the market and has demonstrated superior innovation to elevate IoT in 2019.

Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

