Compass IT Compliance Achieves CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Status

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass IT Compliance, a leading United States cybersecurity services provider announced today that it has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). The firm is now authorized to provide advice, consulting, and recommendations to Department of Defense (DoD) contractors seeking to meet the mandatory CMMC contract requirements for upcoming projects.

CMMC is a unifying standard for the implementation of cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The CMMC framework includes a comprehensive and scalable certification element to verify the implementation of processes and practices associated with the achievement of a cybersecurity maturity level. CMMC is designed to provide increased assurance to the Department that a DIB company can adequately protect sensitive unclassified information, accounting for information flow down to subcontractors in a multi-tier supply chain.

How can Compass IT Compliance help?

The CMMC Model has five defined levels, each with a set of supporting practices and processes. Practices range from Level 1 (basic cyber hygiene) to Level 5 (advanced/progressive). To meet a specific CMMC level, an organization must meet the practices and processes within that level and all levels below. The DoD will specify the required CMMC level an organization must possess when releasing Requests for Information (RFIs) and Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

Through Compass IT Compliance's CMMC Readiness Review, your current compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (most recent version and desired level) will be evaluated. Our Compliance Professionals will identify gaps in controls and key work areas that your organization must address to prepare for a CMMC assessment with a C3PAO.

About Compass IT Compliance

Compass IT Compliance is a nationwide leader in providing IT security, compliance, and risk management services. We leverage our experience working in highly regulated environments to develop remediation plans that are reasonable for the complexity of your environment. Our mission back in 2010 remains the same today: To partner with your organization to help you mitigate your overall information security risk while providing you with the best customer service possible.

Whether you are working with our Security Specialists or our Compliance Professionals, you can rest assured knowing that our team is committed to partnering with you to provide you with expert knowledge around your risks and steps you can take to mitigate those risks. Compass IT Compliance has the tools to help you minimize and manage your security and compliance burden:

Our team of senior industry experts are early adopters of the CMMC program, closely following its development and rollout from day one and bringing with them extensive prior experience navigating the complexities of DFARS and NIST 800-171

Over one third of our team is active or former military and well-versed on the unique challenges facing the DoD sector

Our Security Specialists, Compliance Professionals, and Account Managers carry smaller workloads to devote more time and attention to each of their clients and projects

Contact us today to learn more about Compass and how we differ from the competition!

