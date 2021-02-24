Compass Laboratory Services Introduces OraGen HPV, a New Method to Detect High-Risk HPV Strains in the Oral Cavity

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental providers now have access to a powerful new tool to help identify a high-risk virus known to cause head and neck cancer. Compass Laboratory Services is excited to launch OraGen HPV, a novel method for detection of high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV) in the oral cavity.

Head and neck cancers are increasing at alarming rates in our population with over 70% caused by HPV infection. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) are increasing at alarming rates in 20- to 44-year-old persons in the US. Although there are many adjunctive oral cancer screening devices on the market, none identify HPV infection. As many as 26 million Americans are infected with HPV and persistent HPV infection increases the risk of cancer. Using a simple oral rinse, Compass Laboratory Services can detect the presence of high-risk HPV strains with genotyping available for the two highest risk subtypes (HPV 16/18).

Compass Laboratory Services is excited to partner with StoneCreek Dental Care, a dentist owned and operated dental support organization with 19 practices in Alabama and Tennessee. StoneCreek provides back office support, so clinicians can focus on the most important focus objective of providing high quality comprehensive dental care to patients. StoneCreek COO Jay Johnson said, "StoneCreek is pleased to partner with Compass to enhance service offerings to our patients and further our mission of providing high-quality preventative oral care and expanding a focus on overall health. This partnership will allow for a more comprehensive approach to the identification of issues in the mouth that can have broader health implications."

Compass Laboratory Services is a specialty diagnostics company formed in 2011 with headquarters in Memphis, TN. Compass offers pain management monitoring services and molecular diagnostics of infectious disease with product offerings for urinary tract infections, wound/surgical site infections, sexually transmitted infections, SARS-CoV2 and respiratory infections. www.compasslabservices.com

