Compass Launches New Consumer Experience, AI Capabilities

AI-Powered Recommendations: Newly launched recommendation features—Recommended For You and Similar Homes —use Artificial Intelligence to deliver relevant listings to consumers who are searching across Compass.com.

Recommended For You displays relevant listings based on the users' past search and viewing history.

Collections is a first-of-its-kind visual workspace that allows agents and clients to collaborate, discuss, and monitor the market in real-time on iOS and Android. Now with enhanced design, organization and new status update & comment features, it is a true game changer in the real-estate industry.

Users can more easily draw custom boundaries with a move of their mouse or swipe of their finger to find their perfect neighborhood.

Not only is Compass focused on a better consumer experience, they are also building a smarter experience. Behind the scenes, a 320+ person team of software engineers and AI scientists across New York, Seattle and Washington, DC are building predictive technology to help users find better homes, faster.

"AI and machine learning have revolutionized entire industries and real estate is no exception," said Compass CTO Joseph Sirosh. "We have seen incredible momentum in 2019, including the addition of more than 200 engineers and AI scientists. With our significant investments and advancements in these technologies, Compass is redefining real estate by empowering both consumers and agents."

Compass' end-to-end platform makes it easy for users to find their perfect home on Compass.com, and work with a Compass agent to guide them through the transaction. Tools on the platform, including Collections, make it easy for consumers and Compass agents to collaborate.

"Compass Collections has been a game changer for my business. It makes collaboration with my clients so easy and efficient" said Compass Agent Jeffrey Saad. "I use Collections to curate houses for my buyer clients and as part of listing presentations for my seller clients. It is superb technology that is intuitive to use, saves me time, and makes the process of buying and selling a home easier and more efficient for my clients."

These updates are part of Compass' ongoing journey to improve the real estate experience for consumers and agents alike.

"The process of buying or selling a home is often thought of as daunting and difficult, and Compass is changing that," said Compass Founder & CEO Robert Reffkin. "All of our software, tools and programs are designed to empower sellers, buyers and agents to have the best experience, and ultimately find their place in the world."

Compass is streamlining the home buying and selling experience by building the industry's first end-to-end software platform. Founded in 2012, Compass combines the best technology and personalized service to power all real estate activities in 100+ U.S. cities, in service of our mission to help everyone find their place in the world.

