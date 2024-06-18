COMPASS MARKETING ALUMNS LAUNCH THE BRAND SOURCE TO REVOLUTIONIZE MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE AGENTS

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Source officially launches a user-friendly and subscriptions-based service that provides real estate agents with elevated marketing and creative resources, uniquely designed by marketing experts with unparalleled experience. The Brand Source is founded by Compass alums Hayley Dichter, former Creative Director, and Amrita Mattoo, former Marketing Director, who bring over 25 years of combined branding and marketing experience and a track-record of successfully and creatively supporting thousands of real estate agents.

"Having had a hands-on approach in supporting everyone from top national teams to rising agents, we understand precisely what real estate professionals need and how they want to engage with marketing platforms," said Hayley Dichter, co-founder of The Brand Source. "This firsthand experience has been invaluable in designing a service that is both intuitive and highly effective for agents at all levels."

The Brand Source distinguishes itself apart by empowering agents with the freedom to create their own brand identity rather than merely adopting the identity of a brokerage or third party. The elevated marketing tool will initially offer six unique brand collections, each of which can be personalized and customized, allowing agents to choose the style that best reflects their personal brand and differentiates them in a competitive market.

"Our platform is built with the agent's perspective at the forefront, simplifying how they access and use our materials, so they can focus more on their clients and less on the marketing day-to-day," noted Amrita Mattoo, co-founder.

Subscribers gain unlimited access to a wealth of content, refreshed monthly to keep pace with evolving market trends. Content is calendarized and categorized for social platforms, tailored to speak to buyers, sellers and potential clients. All materials are easily customizable in Canva, allowing agents to add their personal touch to expertly designed templates.

The service is now available to all real estate professionals looking to effortlessly and affordably enhance their marketing. For more information, visit thebrandsource.com .

About The Brand Source

The Brand Source was founded in 2024 by Hayley Dichter and Amrita Mattoo, who bring a unique perspective from their extensive backgrounds in creative and marketing strategy, and their direct experience supporting thousands of real estate agents. The company is dedicated to providing real estate professionals with innovative marketing and branding tools that are both effective and easy to use.

SOURCE The Brand Source