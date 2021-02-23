Compass Medical Partners with CareSimple to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Program Across its Six Massachusetts Locations

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. and NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSimple™, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, and Compass Medical, PC, a physician-owned and directed medical organization, today announced the launch of their RPM collaboration across six locations in Massachusetts. Under the terms of the relationship, Compass Medical has integrated CareSimple's RPM platform into its award-winning eClinicalWorks electronic medical record with the goal of driving clinical efficiencies in chronic care management (CCM) while ensuring for patient compliance at the highest level.

Compass Medical is among the highest rated in the state for clinical quality care, and central to that success is the medical organization's commitment to investment in care delivery innovation. While the physician group already had a sizable CCM practice in place to support patient efforts to monitor chronic diseases and better manage their health between office visits, joining forces with an RPM partner that could help them rapidly and successfully scale their virtual care initiative was a key priority.

Compass Medical originally launched its CCM offering in 2016 which began as a pilot initiative and led to a full-scale program rollout in 2017. Currently the organization works with over 3,000 patients, helping them to manage a variety of chronic conditions ranging from hypertension to diabetes. While traditionally the practice relied mainly on telephonic outreach to patients, integrating the CareSimple RPM solution now allows for an extension of the engagement efforts providing, for the first time, real visibility into what is going on in their lives at home.

"Understanding and meeting the needs of our patients beyond the episodic care model requires ongoing efforts at improving communication and taking that care to patients in their homes," said Dhrumil Shah MD, and Chief Medical Information Officer, Compass Medical. "Through this clinical partnership, Compass Medical's care management teams can now leverage the advanced capabilities of the CareSimple remote patient monitoring platform to monitor patients remotely while engaging and collaborating with them on the management of their health on a regular basis. Already we are seeing early results with improved self-disease management, medication compliance and the prevention of complications as a result of early detection and timely medical interventions."

Since the beginning of the relationship, CareSimple and Compass Medical have worked in tandem to make the integration a success, collaborating closely on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules and billing code utilization while exchanging insights on next-generation patient engagement, compliance and clinical efficiency. Today, the physician group has close to 300 patients using the CareSimple RPM program, with 100% of those receiving care relying on the CareSimple 4G-enabled medical devices to report metrics digitally and effortlessly, and 46% engaged digitally with the CareSimple patient mobile application (an engagement metric that is growing exponentially month over month).

Central to CareSimple's RPM offering is its ability to drive clinical efficiencies to a higher level providing the logistics, clinical software, 4G medical devices, EHR interoperability and connectivity to allow for superior levels of CCM, empowered by RPM. Offering seamless patient-to-cloud data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities, and through integration with the EHR, patient vitals are received in near real-time from the cellular-enabled devices in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. This approach empowers Compass Medical providers with a holistic view of their patients' health to help improve patient care.

CareSimple's reputation as a solution that makes RPM simple enough for any patient was also particularly attractive to Compass Medical, especially since the offering has proven to remove many of the technical challenges such as Bluetooth pairing, commonly found with remote care models and provisioning technology to senior patients. As an end-to-end virtual care offering, the solution extends monitoring beyond traditional home health applications to highly effective population health management programs made for patients of any age, condition and socioeconomic status.

"At the onset of our partnership with Compass Medical, Dr. Shah and his clinical team reinforced that user compliance, patient engagement and clinical efficiency were all key priorities of a remote patient monitoring program, as well as the ability to quickly and seamlessly launch across all of the medical organization's Massachusetts locations," said Michel Nadeau, CEO, CareSimple Inc. "CareSimple was well positioned to not only meet these care goals, but exceed them while delivering simplicity, scalability and security at every step of the RPM integration."

About Compass Medical, PC

Compass Medical, PC is a physician owned and directed medical organization providing care to patients of all ages at 6 different locations across southeastern Massachusetts. Compass Medical has grown over the past 20 years to become one of the top healthcare providers south of Boston. Our organization is among the highest rated in the state for clinical quality care. Compass Medical is an affiliate of Steward Health Care System, the largest community care organization in New England. For more information about Compass Medical, please visit https://www.compassmedical.net/.

ABOUT CareSimple™

CareSimple ™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company's RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple's seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients' health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals, digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. CareSimple is HIPAA Compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

