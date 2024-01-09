Compass Mining Announces New CFO

News provided by

Compass Mining

09 Jan, 2024, 09:17 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and mining services, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its Executive team. Eric Alfuth has joined Compass as the Chief Financial Officer and brings a proven track record of growth and building high-caliber finance teams. 

Alfuth brings a wealth of experience to the Compass team. He has previously served as CFO at both public and private companies including Sable Bay Energy and Wagner Oil Company. Throughout his career, Alfuth has managed Venture Capital initiatives and multi-billion dollar credit portfolios as well as served as an executive and board member of the Houston Angel Network. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Master of International Relations with a focus on Energy from Harvard University.

Paul Gosker, Compass co-founder and CEO shares, "In our ongoing commitment to build a world-class leadership team, we are thrilled to add Eric's extensive expertise to the roster. Alfuth contributes invaluable investing expertise and significant experience in the energy sector, enhancing Compass with his wealth of knowledge and insights. We look forward to leveraging his skillset and background to bring value to our stakeholders and clients."

About Compass Mining   

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first mining hardware and hosting company that offers procurement, deployment of mining machines, and resale for institutional and retail clients. Compass' mission is to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings.

For more information on Compass Mining, visit https://compassmining.io/  

SOURCE Compass Mining

