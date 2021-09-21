Compass Mining Launches Direct-to-Consumer Hardware Only Sales: At-Home Mining

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or "the Company"), the world's first online marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware and hosting, today announced the launch of its newest service, At-Home Mining. This groundbreaking service is a direct-to-consumer service which provides the ability to purchase bitcoin mining equipment for the home. At-Home Mining allows customers to mine bitcoin from the comfort of their own home, without having to pay additional hosting facility fees, by having an ASIC mining machine delivered right to your door.

Whitney Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Mining, commented, "As Compass continues to expand the services we offer, we are actively looking to make bitcoin mining accessible for everyone. With At-Home Mining, we are bringing bitcoin mining back to its roots. While industrial mining operations and retail miners primarily use Compass to help them secure space in one of our 23 hosting facilities around the world, we have found that there is significant interest from our customer base to set up operations in their own home. By creating this new product line, it gives more flexibility and options of where to host their machine and mine bitcoin."

Bitcoin mining was originally an activity that anyone with a laptop could participate in. After ASIC mining machines were introduced in late 2012, mining became industrialized and institutionalized. Large corporations with hundreds of thousands of machines have dominated the market, and small-scale miners were forced to pay premiums on hardware and electricity costs or were squeezed out of the market altogether.

But today, the game is changing. Online communities for retail mining are exploding with new discussions and members. Companies like Compass are growing at lightspeed – servicing these new miners with competitively priced products and services.

Regarding the hardware itself, Thomas Heller, Chief Business Officer of Compass Mining, added, "Bitmain and MicroBT make top-of-the-line ASIC mining hardware with the most powerful hashrate and best energy efficiency. Bitcoin was started by home miners and now we are seeing a renaissance of home mining. We are proud of the work we have put into making Compass an industry leader and we are confident this new offering will bring more people into bitcoin mining, which is good for the community as a whole."

With sales going live today, at-home miners can expect the hardware to arrive within two to three weeks of purchase. The Compass Mining support team will be available to at-home miners after purchase. At-Home Mining is only available to United States customers.

Those looking to purchase At-Home Mining machines should click here: https://compassmining.io/hardware

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining company on a mission to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass' mining marketplace offers easy procurement and deployment of mining machines for institutional and retail clients. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings. Mining is a notoriously opaque sector of the Bitcoin industry, but Compass now serves as the guide for everyone's path to successfully mining bitcoin. Thanks to Compass, now everyone can mine bitcoin.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (For Compass Mining)

+1 646.859.5951

[email protected]

SOURCE Compass Mining

Related Links

https://compassmining.io

