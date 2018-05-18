Compass Mortgage Welcomes Al Gelschus as VP of Sales and Recruiting

WARRENVILLE, Ill., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mortgage is pleased to announce the addition of Al Gelschus in the role of Vice President of Sales and Recruiting. Mr. Gelschus brings to Compass an established track record in creating relationships with mortgage sales professionals who value culture, competitiveness, and a commitment to serving clients.

"We are excited to welcome Al to the team, and we're looking forward to his valued skills and mortgage knowledge, while growing Compass' presence outside of Illinois," shared Matt Rayburn, Senior Vice President of Sales at Compass Mortgage. "Al will be a great representative for Compass Mortgage in the Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa markets, and will continue to build the Compass Mortgage brand. Al and Compass Mortgage are focused on creating a client experience that is second to none."

Based in Minneapolis, Gelschus brings more than 35 years of experience to Compass Mortgage. He began his career in institutional finance after being drawn to how it can help businesses and consumers. "After that, I followed up the chain all the way to originating mortgages," Gelschus shared, "and eventually became skilled in credit analysis, retail, and wholesale residential origination and management." Due to his passion and experience, Al has specialized in mortgage banking, financial services, and portfolio management.

Outside of work, Al enjoys outdoor activities with family and friends, especially winter sports. "The mortgage industry is a rough-and-tumble business, and it's good to have outlets outside of business."

Joe Phalen, SVP of Business Development at Compass, added that "at Compass Mortgage, it is all about the people. Al shares and understands the same vision that Dan Graham, our CEO, built this company on 19 years ago. Al is a proven market builder with a great reputation that fits Compass Mortgage's core values." Gelschus' commitment to helping others has influenced how he works in such a difficult industry. "I truly believe in integrity. In this type of business, it's a complicated world, and people take shortcuts, and that's not right. People talk about a commitment to excellence, but to see it played out at Compass is invigorating. To value other people and their contributions in our world is a very interesting core value that I strongly support," Al explained. "I love the culture of Compass. I think that the culture fosters growth and professionalism, and I think Compass has the tools necessary to compete in this environment."

To learn more about Compass Mortgage or get information on Compass' home loan products, visit www.compmort.com.

Media Contact: Blake DeYoung, Email: blakedeyoung@compmort.com

