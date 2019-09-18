Compass Opens West Coast Development and Collaboration Center in South Lake Union

"We are attracting top talent in product and engineering who are excited about the chance to use their skills to transform an industry. We have the opportunity to build the first end-to-end modern real estate platform that makes real estate transactions easier for our brokers and their clients," said Rahul Singh, Vice President of Engineering. "To make this happen, we are actively hiring the highest caliber of talent for full-stack developers, cloud engineers, and machine learning specialists to grow our current team of forty-four."

"We designed this space to foster collaboration between our brokers, product, engineering, and operations teams," said Paul Peterman, President of Compass Washington. "This gives us the unique opportunity to quickly test and launch products and services to benefit brokers, sellers, and buyers here and across the country."

Compass's unique combination of local expert brokers, technology, and services has made it the leader in luxury real estate in King County. Statistics from NWMLS and Trendgraphix (June 2019) show just how rapidly the company is growing:

Fastest growing brokerage in the region (avg. +22% growth quarter over quarter)

Only brokerage to consistently increase market share over the past six quarters

Leading luxury broker in the King County area for homes sold for $3M+

Compass continues to grow quickly in the region, both in terms of market share and with its broker community, which has grown by 20% in the past quarter alone. Two programs driving the significant growth of Compass in the region are Compass Concierge and Compass Cares.

Compass' exclusive Compass Concierge program empowers home sellers to sell their home faster and for more money by assisting with the cost of home improvement services like staging, painting and more, with no hidden fees and no interest charged.

As Compass agents and employees work to help everyone find their place in the world, Compass Cares empowers both to support meaningful causes right where it counts most: at home. Compass Cares aims to contribute $10M in funds and skills-based volunteering to local organizations in 2019, with 100% of real estate transactions resulting in a donation to the community.

About Compass

Compass is streamlining the home buying and selling experience by building the industry's first end-to-end platform. Founded in 2012, Compass combines the best technology and personalized service to power all real estate activities in 100+ U.S. cities, in service of our mission to help everyone find their place in the world.

SOURCE Compass

Related Links

https://www.compass.com/

