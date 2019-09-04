Compass Partners Announces the Liquidity Solutions for Private Asset Managers Conference

STAMFORD, Conn. and LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Partners International, a private equity firm focused on secondary direct transactions, announced today that the 2019 Liquidity Solutions for Private Asset Managers Conference will take place in New York City on October 3. Leading experts in GP-led secondary investing will discuss the latest news and developments in this swiftly evolving $24+ billion market.

This one-day, invitation-only event, sponsored by Compass Partners and Arnold & Porter, is a private forum where distinguished panelists will discuss their experiences and insights from many of the high-profile liquidity solution transactions they have completed in recent years.

Panelists will explore innovative solutions and best practices in secondary financing including:

GP-led stapled secondaries, continuation vehicles and fund restructurings

Direct portfolio sales, single asset and strip sales

LP perspectives on GP-led deals including the impact of new ILPA Guidance on GP-led restructurings and alignment of interests.

"This conference is a response to the surging interest in GP-led secondaries," said Frank Rudd, Partner at Compass Partners. "The opportunity to increase liquidity and flexibility for GPs and LPs in private equity has led to a wave of creative solutions. We want our Liquidity Solutions conference to contribute to the growth of this market and communicate new options to GPs and investors."

Tim Wright, Partner at Compass Partners, added, "The conference provides a forum for debate amongst all the key stakeholders in these transactions. The objective is to share innovative solutions to complex problems."

"The secondary market for private fund assets has matured significantly in recent years and is characterized by greater volumes and more varied and sophisticated transaction structures," said Stephen Culhane, partner and co-head of the Investment Management practice at Arnold & Porter. "The Liquidity Solutions gathering affords a tremendous opportunity to exchange notes and discuss evolving market practices with some of the most experienced and active players in this multi-billion dollar market."

The keynote speaker is Brian Mooney, Managing Director at Greenhill, who will discuss trends and innovations in the secondary markets. Panelists are from leading investors, advisors and GPs at top secondaries firms, including Julian Rampelmann, Managing Director at AlpInvest; Raj Senapati, Partner at HarbourVest; Holcombe Green, Managing Director at Lazard; Jonathan Costello, Partner at PJT Park Hill; Partners Jim Kester, Tim Wright and Frank Rudd at Compass Partners; and Partner, Stephen Culhane and Counsel, Michael Penney at Arnold & Porter.

The conference offers the opportunity to join interactive Q&A sessions with the presenters and panelists, and to network with peers and other industry participants after the sessions. For additional information and to request an invitation, please visit Compass Partners Liquidity Conference.

