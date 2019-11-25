Compass Self Storage Acquires State-of-the-Art Storage Center in Jacksonville, FL

This transaction marks the 22 nd Compass Self Storage location in Florida and their 91 st location nationwide. The newest Compass Self Storage ( www.compassselfstorage.com ) center is located at 250 Sandy Creek Parkway and opened in 2018. This storage center offers over 86,000 net rentable square feet and a variety of unit sizes, climate controlled units, parking spaces and both indoor and easy access drive up units.

Compass Self Storage has plans to enrich the customer experience when moving and storing. This includes enhanced security by offering smart locks, high definition video, lighting, and individual access control. Compass Self Storage also plans to offer onsite truck rental at this location to meet a common need from many customers.

"We are happy to be able to expand our offering of a much needed product in Jacksonville/St. Augustine, where the high population growth creates the great need for self storage. Our acquisition of this top of the line self storage center will allow us to serve more business and residential customers with a simple solution for their moving, packing and storage needs," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The above-mentioned acquisition was made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Contact: Todd Amsdell

President

tca@amsdellcompanies.com

216.458.0670

