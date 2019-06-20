Compass Self Storage Continues To Grow With Acquisition Of Self Storage Center In Largo, Florida

The newest Compass Self Storage ( www.compassselfstorage.com ) center is located at 12700 Walsingham Road in Largo, FL and has over 98,000 net rentable square feet. The property offers a mix of climate and non-climate drive up units. It is uniquely located in a heavy commercial corridor and is highly visible in a dense suburban submarket that continues to have dynamic growth.

Compass Self Storage has plans for physical upgrades to the property to bring the latest technology offering to their customers. This includes enhanced security by offering smart locks, high definition video, automatic gates and individual access control.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, truck rental and moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or business. Compass Self Storage understands that moving and storing can cause extra stress. Their goal is to make the experience streamlined and hassle free by employing storage experts who will help guide the customer through the entire process.

"The addition of this Compass Self Storage center in the growing South Tampa submarket, further rounds out our ability to service customers in this area. We will offer a one stop, easy solution for our customers' moving, packing and storage needs," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The above-mentioned acquisition was made by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Contact: Todd Amsdell

President

tca@amsdellcompanies.com

216.458.0670

SOURCE Compass Self Storage

