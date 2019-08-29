Compass Self Storage Lowers Rates And Offers One Month Free Rent To Those Affected By Hurricane Dorian
Aug 29, 2019, 11:53 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses that stand to be affected by damage from Hurricane Dorian. Compass Self Storage has lowered their rates and is offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit. These changes and promotions will continue through October, to provide assistance before the hurricane hits and while it is anticipated that Florida will be recovering from the effects of the storm.
The Compass Self Storage (www.compassselfstorage.com) locations nearest to the current projected path of the hurricane are:
- 14024 NW US Hwy 441 Alachua, FL – (386) 418-4000
- 2641 Bailey Road Fernandina Beach, FL – (904) 206-7922
- 900 N. Krome Avenue Florida City, FL – (305) 248-0101
- 2825 St. Johns Bluff Road Jacksonville, FL – (904) 564-9988
- 8125 County Road 44 Leesburg, FL – (352) 728-2100
- 4477 E. County Rd 466 Oxford, FL – (352) 399-6893
- 800 Greenway Prof Court Orlando, FL – (407) 438-9334
- 14120 E. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL – (407) 381-2980
- 2435 W. St. Rd. 426 Oviedo, FL – (407) 366-2069
- 1120 Preservation Trail Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – (904) 473-3355
- 2601 State Road 19 Tavares, FL – (352) 253-6200
- 6900 Okeechobee Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL – (561) 660-7173
- 2021 S. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL – (561) 969-9323
"As Dorian strengthens into a hurricane we want to support the communities that will be hit with strong winds and heavy rain. We will offer one month of free rent for a self storage unit at one of our nearby Compass Self Storage centers. As folks prepare to evacuate, or as they return to the area post-storm, we will be ready to assist however possible," stated Todd Amsdell, President.
The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.
Contact: Todd Amsdell
President
tca@amsdellcompanies.com
216.458.0670
SOURCE Compass Self Storage
