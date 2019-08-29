Compass Self Storage Lowers Rates And Offers One Month Free Rent To Those Affected By Hurricane Dorian

14024 NW US Hwy 441 Alachua , FL – (386) 418-4000

, FL – (386) 418-4000 2641 Bailey Road Fernandina Beach , FL – (904) 206-7922

FL – (904) 206-7922 900 N. Krome Avenue Florida City , FL – (305) 248-0101

, FL – (305) 248-0101 2825 St. Johns Bluff Road Jacksonville , FL – (904) 564-9988

, FL – (904) 564-9988 8125 County Road 44 Leesburg , FL – (352) 728-2100

, FL – (352) 728-2100 4477 E. County Rd 466 Oxford , FL – (352) 399-6893

, FL – (352) 399-6893 800 Greenway Prof Court Orlando , FL – (407) 438-9334

, FL – (407) 438-9334 14120 E. Colonial Drive Orlando , FL – (407) 381-2980

, FL – (407) 381-2980 2435 W. St. Rd. 426 Oviedo , FL – (407) 366-2069

, FL – (407) 366-2069 1120 Preservation Trail Ponte Vedra Beach , FL – (904) 473-3355

, FL – (904) 473-3355 2601 State Road 19 Tavares , FL – (352) 253-6200

, FL – (352) 253-6200 6900 Okeechobee Blvd. West Palm Beach , FL – (561) 660-7173

, FL – (561) 660-7173 2021 S. Military Trail West Palm Beach , FL – (561) 969-9323

"As Dorian strengthens into a hurricane we want to support the communities that will be hit with strong winds and heavy rain. We will offer one month of free rent for a self storage unit at one of our nearby Compass Self Storage centers. As folks prepare to evacuate, or as they return to the area post-storm, we will be ready to assist however possible," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

