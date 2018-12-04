Compass Self Storage Offers Relief for Government Employees Experiencing Hardship Due to the Current Shutdown

CLEVELAND, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support its customers that are government employees and stand to be affected by the government shutdown. Compass Self Storage has a national presence, helping residential and commercial customers with their moving and storage needs in 14 states.

Compass Self Storage is offering relief for government workers whose pay has been suspended due to the current shutdown. The company is offering to postpone the rent due until the shutdown has ended and will not charge any late payment fees to those customers. Customers do need to present proper documentation in order to be included in this special program. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Compass Self Storage center for more details.

"We are sympathetic to the difficult situation many government workers and their families are in and we want to do our small part to help," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

Compass Self Storage, which has 85 locations, is a member of The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Contact: Todd Amsdell

President

tca@amsdellcompanies.com

216.458.0670

SOURCE Compass Self Storage

