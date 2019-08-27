Compass Self Storage/Amsdell Companies Raises Over $100,000 In Donations To Benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Compass Self Storage/Amsdell Companies have been involved in fundraising activities for the Northeast Ohio chapter of the LLS for over 25 years. The company involves both their corporate office located in Cleveland, Ohio and their 90 self storage centers in fundraising activities throughout the year. Throughout their years of involvement, Compass Self Storage/Amsdell Companies has raised over $500,000 dollars in total for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"I can't thank our teams enough for the time, energy and effort put forth this year to raise over $100,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Our customers, partners and friends all made this amazing donation possible and the best part is that it will directly fund an important initiative to help eradicate this terrible disease," stated Todd Amsdell, President.

"It is because of the dedication and support from companies such as Compass Self Storage/Amsdell Companies, that the LLS is changing the landscape of cancer with more than 300 active research projects that will save lives not someday, but today," stated Lindsay Silverstein, Executive Director of LLS Northeast Ohio Chapter.



The LLS has started a Children's Initiative by increasing their investment in pediatric research and patient access. Their goal is for children to not only survive cancer, but to thrive after treatment. In June 2018, LLS issued a call for pediatric research proposals: their goal is to find curative therapies that will reduce the long-term complications of current therapies. In order to do this, LLS has more than doubled their investment in pediatric research and committed to funding more than $20 million over the next 5 years!



In addition, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society helped advance 34 of the 39 blood cancer treatments approved by the FDA in 2017 and 2018. Since the beginning of 2019, the number has upped to 43 out of 49. This is an extraordinary accomplishment!

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society:

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is at the forefront of the fight to cure cancer. LLS is the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers, with their mission being to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. Since 1949, LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research, pioneering many of today's most innovative approaches. This year, LLS is celebrating its 70th anniversary of making a difference in the fight against blood cancer. In 2019, their 56 chapters raised $416 million dollars with $79.5 cents of every dollar going straight towards the mission. Their mission is patient-centered, including cutting-edge cancer research to accelerate new, less toxic therapies, a full portfolio of free patient support and education, and advocacy for access to treatment through federal and state governments. They invest in a holistic, wraparound approach to finding cancer cures and supporting patients, to match the fast pace discovery with the individual needs of patients – from diagnosis, through treatment and for long-term survival.

About Amsdell Companies:

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars' worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

