Compass to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Call details are as follows:

The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.

You can register in advance to access the live conference call as well as the shareholder presentation at: Compass Inc. 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call .

. An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, you can visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.1 The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services, and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their businesses, save time and manage their businesses more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com, to disclose information that may be of interest or material to its investors and to comply with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website and follow Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

1 T. Velt, "eXp Realty, Compass earn No. 1 spots in RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings," RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/9/2023, https://www.realtrends.com/articles/realtrends-500-exp-realty-jumps-to-no-1-sides-compass-no-1-volume/.

