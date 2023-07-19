Compass to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 7

News provided by

Compass

19 Jul, 2023, 16:40 ET

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Call details are as follows:

  • The conference call will be accessible online via the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.
  • You can also register in advance to access the live conference call and shareholder presentation at: Compass Inc. 2Q23 Earnings Conference Call.
  • An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, you can visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States [^1]. The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services, and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their businesses, save time and manage their businesses more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com, to disclose information that may be of interest or material to its investors and to comply with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website and follow Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. 

1 T. Velt, "eXp Realty, Compass earn No. 1 spots in RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings," RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/9/2023, https://www.realtrends.com/articles/realtrends-500-exp-realty-jumps-to-no-1-sides-compass-no-1-volume/.

SOURCE Compass

Also from this source

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Compass, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.