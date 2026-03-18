Compass to Dismiss Lawsuit Following Zillow Ban Reversal

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc., d/b/a Compass International Holdings ("Compass" or "the Company"), (NYSE: COMP) announced it will dismiss its lawsuit, without prejudice, against Zillow following Zillow's announcement yesterday that it will no longer ban homesellers and their real estate professionals for publicly marketing a listing on the Compass family of websites or Redfin.com before marketing on Zillow.

The end of the 'Zillow Ban' is a major victory for homesellers and their real estate professionals. It ensures that homeowners have the freedom to decide when, where, and how to market their homes, and that real estate professionals can uphold their fiduciary duties to their clients without fear of being banned by Zillow. With homesellers and their real estate professionals no longer subject to punishment by Zillow for publicly marketing a home, Compass will voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit.

"Our goal has always been to give homeowners more choice to decide when, where, and how to market their homes," said Robert Reffkin, Chairman and CEO of Compass International Holdings. "We are pleased to see that other brokerages are now recognizing the strong consumer demand for more options in how they sell their homes. Homeowners deserve more choices, not fewer choices."

About Compass, Inc., d/b/a Compass International Holdings

Compass, Inc., d/b/a Compass International Holdings (the "Company") (NYSE: COMP) is a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass International Holdings serves millions of buyers and sellers through a portfolio of some of the most recognized and iconic brands: @properties, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker®, Compass, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, the Company empowers a global network of more than 300,000 real estate professionals in its owned-brokerage and franchise business to grow and deliver exceptional service to consumers.

The Company empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations and seamlessly guide clients through every phase of residential and commercial transactions, leveraging powerful tools, including its modern technology platform. In addition to brokerage services, Compass International Holdings offers integrated services, such as mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, and relocation.

Investor Contact

Soham Bhonsle

[email protected]

Media Contact

Devin Daly Huerta

[email protected]

SOURCE COMPASS