Compass UOL Achieves 1,000 AWS Certifications

Industry-recognized certifications attest to team's technical competence as company leads customers and partners into AI future

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, part of AI/R Group and a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has announced it has surpassed the milestone of 1,000 Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications.

The company's team of over a thousand cloud specialists all hold industry-recognized certifications proving the expertise and technical knowledge behind Compass UOL's advanced capabilities, including the AWS Generative AI Services competency and others.  

"These certifications reflect the high technical proficiency of our team and demonstrate our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry," said Alexis Rockenbach, AI/R Group Global CEO. "Continual reskilling is essential to lead our customers and partners into the AI future."

Highly esteemed across the IT sector, these certifications showcase the company's ability to design, implement, and manage complex AI solutions.

Certifications by team members include:

  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: certifies a broad understanding of AWS services and cloud concepts.
  • AWS Certified Associate: Role-based certifications that demonstrate AWS knowledge and skills, proving the credibility of AWS Cloud specialists.
  • AWS Certified Professional: Advanced role-based certifications that prove the skills and knowledge necessary to develop secure, optimized, and modern applications and automate processes on AWS.
  • AWS Certified Specialty: More advanced certifications held by professionals operating as trusted advisors for clients or other stakeholders in strategic areas.

About AI/R Group

AI/R, based in California, is an AI company at the forefront of the AI-driven revolution of global enterprises, investing in groundbreaking AI platforms, AI accelerators, and AI powerhouse service brands. Its flagship solutions, AI Cockpit® and SmythOS, are redefining the software lifecycle and multi-agent system development. With over 6,000 AI and digital platform specialists across our powerhouse brands – Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and Webjump – we are reshaping industries and setting new standards for AI-powered business innovation and productivity. AI/R is dedicated to revolutionizing tech consultancy worldwide, making AI revolution possible for everyone. Together, let's breathe in the future.

