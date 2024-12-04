Compass UOL and Sand Technologies Partner to Bring Premium AI and Data Solutions Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, an AI transformation company, and Sand Technologies, an enterprise AI solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate business outcomes for global enterprises across the AWS ecosystem. The companies' combination of expertise in AI, data, and multiple industries will empower clients to quicken their pace of innovation, reduce their time to market, minimize R&D costs and shorten their path to revenue.

Sand Technologies and Compass UOL, both AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners, will collaborate to bring premium AI and data solutions to companies across financial services, retail, utilities, consumer goods, telecom, energy and utilities, and health and life sciences.

"Our partnership represents a significant leap forward in the data and AI landscape," said Dao Jensen, President of Compass UOL's AWS Business Unit in the U.S. "Together, we're harnessing our collective expertise to solve complex business challenges and drive innovation across industries."

The alliance will benefit customers and industries across the board, said Fred Swaniker, CEO of Sand Technologies.

"While many companies focus on technical novelties, we develop AI and data solutions that achieve tangible impact and solve big challenges," he said. "This partnership allows clients in multiple sectors to finally leverage AI in a way that delivers real-world outcomes and bottom-line impact."

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a global company that is part of AI Revolution Company, which drives the transformation of organizations through Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Digital Technologies. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform businesses, and drive success in their markets. With a focus on attracting and developing the best talent, we create opportunities that improve lives and highlight the positive impact of disruptive technologies on society.

About Sand Technologies

Sand Technologies is an enterprise AI solutions company with expertise in industrial AI and data science. For the past 10 years, we have empowered clients to solve their most pressing challenges using advanced Al and data solutions. Global enterprises in the telecom, utilities, healthcare and insurance industries – along with forward-looking governments – trust Sand Technologies to provide the resources they need to close the gap between their current reality and digital future. We believe in the power of AI beyond chatbots, empowering clients to deliver real impact and value. Learn more at https://www.sandtech.com/

SOURCE Compass UOL